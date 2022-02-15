Embedded mini-PC builds on 3.5-inch RK3399 SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Seco Edge has launched a “Pictor” mini-PC that runs Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 via Seco’s 3.5-inch “Solon” SBC. Features include 4GB LPDDR4, optional 64GB eMMC, 2x CAN, HDMI 2.0a, and 4x USB, including a USB 3.0 Type-C with DP.



While covering Elkhart Lake based Icarus SBC and Atlas and Halley modules from Seco’s embedded unit, Seco Edge, we noticed that on Feb. 3 the company announced a 181 x 109 x 75mm Pictor embedded computer built around Seco’s Rockchip RK3399-based, 3.5-inch Solon SBC. The Solon was recently renamed from the previous SBC-C31, which was announced back in Feb. 2020. It’s new to us, however, so we will cover it here along with the Pictor with a combined spec sheet.







Pictor, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Solon, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Pictor follows other compact, RK3399-based systems including Vecow’s EIC-1000 and Arbor’s AAES-RK391 . As it turns out, the Solon preceded the only other 3.5-inch RK3399 SBC we have covered: Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-R39 A Yocto-derived Linux stack runs on the hexa-core -A72 and -A53 RK3399, with Android in the works. You can load up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4 and up to 64GB optional eMMC. The Solon SBC has a microSD slot and optional SPI flash.

Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (or up to dual GbE on the Solon) are available along with optional 802.11ac/BT 5.0 and optional LTE with micro-SIM. There is a USB 3.0 port, 2x USB 2.0 ports, and a USB Type-C port with alternative mode DisplayPort support.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



A second 4K port is available via HDMI 2.0a, and the Solon SBC also provides eDP, LVDS with touch, and optional dual MIPI-CSI. Both the Pictor and Solon have an audio I/O jack.

The Solon has dual combo I/O connectors, with I2C, open drain, and serial on one and GPIOs, PWM, and serial on the other. The Pictor instead offers a single, optional terminal plug interface with all of the above I/Os but offers 2x CAN instead of 2x serial. In addition, both the Pictor and Solon offer optional 2x serial DB9 ports, and the Solon offers optional 2x CAN ports on DB9, which are possibly unavailable if you already have the optional COM DB9 ports.







Pictor (left) and Solon block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The Solon has an extended operating range option in addition to commercial. The SBC also provides options for an RTC, a secure element, and a micro-UPS module.

Specifications listed for the Solon SBC and Pictor system include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex-A72 @ up to 1.8GHz, 4x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.4GHz); Mali-T864 GPU

Memory: Up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4 Optional soldered eMMC at up to 64GB MicroSD slot (Solon only) SPI flash (Solon only) as optional swap-out for 1x CAN

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (“up to” 2x on Solon) Optional soldered, M.2 based 802.11ac w/BT 5.0 with ext. SMA antennas Optional LTE with mini-SIM or eSIM slot and ext. SMA antennas

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a port for up to [email protected] DisplayPort (via Type-C) for up to [email protected] eDP for up to 4096 x 2160 (Solon only) LVDS for up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (Solon only) Dual display support (listed only for Solon) I2C touchscreen controller/connector (Solon only) Optional 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI inputs (Solon only) Audio I/O (I2S) jack (standard on Pictor, optional on Solon)

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port USB 3.0 Type-C port with DP via alt. mode 2x USB 2.0 ports Micro-USB OTG port 2x USB 2.0 headers (Solon only) Up to 2x factory optional RS-232 or RS-485 ports Up to 2x factory optional CAN ports (Solon only) I2C, open drain, and RS-232 or RS-485 (Solon only) 3x GPIO, PWM, and RS-232 or RS-485 or TTL UART (Solon only) Optional 2x 12-pole terminal block connector (Pictor only) with 2x CAN, 3x GPIO, PWM, I2C, open drain out, 5V, 3.3V, 3x GND)

Other features — Heatspreader; Solon-only options include RTC (replaces CAN #2), Trust Secure Element, LED driver, and VC82 micro-UPS module

Power — 12V/24V DC jack; power button

Operating temperature — -0 to 50°C (Pictor); 0 to 50°C or -20 to 85°C (Solon)

Dimensions — 181 x 109 x 75mm (Pictor); 146 x 102mm “3.5-inch” (Solon)

Operating system — Yocto-based Linux; Android (under development)



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Pictor system or Solon (SBC-C31) SBC. More information may be found in Seco’s Pictor announcement and Pictor and Solon product pages.

