Rockchip-based SBC runs on Android 12

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Boardcon introduced last week a System-on-Module featuring the octa-core Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Additionally, the company has released a companion board with support for GbE LAN, Wi-Fi/BL 5.1, dual displays and camera interfaces.

Unlike the PICO3566 SoM (RK3566) recently covered, this new Boardcon embedded product boasts the Rockchip RK3588S SoC. The SBC also features 8GB LPDDR4X memory, expandable up to 16GB..

— ADVERTISEMENT —

