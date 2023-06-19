All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rockchip-based SBC runs on Android 12

Jun 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 271 views

Boardcon introduced last week a System-on-Module featuring the octa-core Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Additionally, the company has released a companion board with support for GbE LAN, Wi-Fi/BL 5.1, dual displays and camera interfaces.

Unlike the PICO3566 SoM (RK3566) recently covered, this new Boardcon embedded product boasts the Rockchip RK3588S SoC. The SBC also features 8GB LPDDR4X memory, expandable up to 16GB..

  • RK3588S – Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz) + Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU w/ support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, Vulkan 1.2; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Idea3588S Single Board Computer can be configured with up to 128GB of eMMC flash and offers a microSD card slot for additional storage.

In terms of connectivity, the SBC offers a variety of options, including a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 2.0 Host ports and a USB 3.0 Host port. Moreover, it features a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port using the Realtek RTL8211F-CG controller.


Idea3588S peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

As shown above, the carrier board includes a Mini PCIe socket with a Nano SIM card port enabling the use of a 4G LTE modem for cellular connectivity.

The HDMI 2.1 port offers support for up to 8K resolution at 60 frames per second (8Kp60). On the other hand, the MIPI DSI interface provides support for up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (4Kp60) through a 26-pin header. For audio, the SBC features a 3.5mm audio jack and supports 8-channel audio output via HDMI.

The Software section located on the Idea3588S product page indicates that Boardcon will provide software support for Android 12 (i.e. Kernel, Drivers, Debug tools, etc.).


Idea3588S and camera module
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Idea3588S include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4X (up to 16GB)
    • 32GB eMMC flash (up to 128GB)
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe socket
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.1
    • MIPI DSI 
    • 3.5mm audio jack
    • 8-channel audio (via HDMI)
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port (Realtek RTL8211F-CG)
    • WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.1
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Debug serial port (3-pin connector)
    • 3x UART (4-pin connectors)
    • 1x RS485
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.0 Type-C
    • 3x USB2.0 Host 2.0 (1x Dual-USB AF connector, 1x 4-pin connector)
    • 1x USB3.0 Host
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Recover, 1x Reset, 1x Power
    • RTC w/ battery connector
    • IR receiver
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC (via input jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 145.0 x 105.0mm (carrier board)
    • 57.5 x 45.0mm (CPU module)

The product announcement which can be found here doesn’t include information about pricing. Refer to the Idea3588S product page for more details.

