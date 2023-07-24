Kontron presents mini-STX motherboards with Alder Lake N CPUs

Kontron presents mini-STX motherboards with Alder Lake N CPUsJul 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views
Kontron revealed this month two motherboards in mini-STX form-factor and equipped with i3 processors and N-Series processors. These devices are designed to continuously operate 24/7 and target medical, kiosks, digital signage and other commercial/industrial applications.
The product page specifies that the K3921-N mSTX can be configured with any of the following processors:
- N50 — 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
- N200 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.70 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
- Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)