Kontron presents mini-STX motherboards with Alder Lake N CPUs

Jul 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

Kontron revealed this month two motherboards in mini-STX form-factor and equipped with i3 processors and N-Series processors. These devices are designed to continuously operate 24/7 and target medical, kiosks, digital signage and other commercial/industrial applications.     

The product page specifies that the K3921-N mSTX can be configured with any of the following processors: 

  • N50 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
  • N2004C/4T, (up to 3.70 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP
  • Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)


K3921-N mSTX block diagram
Meanwhile, the K3921-H mSTX accommodates the following Intel processor from the N-Series:

  • N1004C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP


K3921-N mSTX peripherals
These industrial motherboards boast two DisplayPorts 1.4, one DisplayPort via front USB-Type-C, and onboard connectors for Embedded DisplayPort. The K3921-N model is also equipped with a Dual-Channel 24-bit LVDS for panels (simultaneous use of LVDS and eDP is not supported).


Kontron K3921-N mSTX
Both variants feature two M.2 connectors (for Storage and Wi-Fi), two COM ports, USB 3.2 Gen2, and a range of USB 2.0 and 3.2 Gen1 ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. However, the K3921-H only includes one Gigabit ethernet while the other mode also includes a 2.5GbE port.

Kontron mentions that these motherboards support multiple operating systems, including MS Windows 10, MS Windows 11, MS Windows 10 IoT, and Linux-64.

Preliminary specifications listed for the K3921-N and the K3921-H mSTX include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x DDR5-4800 SODIMM socket (Up to 32GB, non-ECC)
    • 1x SATA 3 (up to 6GBit/s)
  • Display:
    • Up to 3 external DisplayPorts V1.4a (2x DPP, 1x DPoC)
    • 1x Embedded DP (eDP V1.4b up to 4K resolution2)
    • 1x Dual-Channel 24-bit LVDS ( K3921-N)
  • Audio:
    • Audio codec (Realtek ALC256)
    • 1x Microphone, 1x Headphone
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230/2242/2280 (Key-M, PCIe x2 Gen3/NVMe SSD)
    • 1x M.2 2230 (Key-E, WLAN/BL, PCIe & CNVi support)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 (Realtek RTL8111H)
    • 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 (K3921-N)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232/422/485  (K3921-N)
    • 1x RS232
    • 8-Bit GPIO
  • Other Features:
    • SMBus controller (PCA9554A)
    • Intel integrated iTPM 2.0
    • HW Watchdog onboard
    • RTC integrated
    • 2x PWM Fans
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 2.0
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen1
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 
  • BIOS:
    • AMI Aptio 5.x (UEFI) BIOS
  • Power:
    • Internal/external DC input (12V or 19-28V)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃ (K3921-N)
    • 0℃ to 50℃ (K3921-H)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 140 x 148mm
    • mini-STX form-factor

Further information

Kontron has not disclosed the pricing details for either of these two boards at this time. However, the company has stated that samples will be available starting in November 2023. Refer to this link for more information about the product announcement.

