INNOTECH reveals the AX-1020 Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake SBC 

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Recently, INNOTECH announced the introduction of their AX-1020 which integrates Intel’s Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake high performance SoCs. This SBC provides high performance and flexibility due to its support of different Elkhart Lake Series SoCs.

The AX-1020 might be integrated with the Atom x6245E (2GHz, 12W TDP), the Atom x6413E(1.5GHz, 9W TDP) or the Atom x6211E (1.3GHz, 6W TDP). All of the listed SoCs have a max frequency of 3GHz.The display interfaces include a 1x Display port, 1x Analog RGB and 1x LVDS. The board has DDR4 SO-DIMM support that ranges from 4GB to 16GB. It has a SATA port, a M.2 socket for NVMe storage and a socket for CFast cards.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The Ax-1020 also has a wide communication interface which includes 6x USB3.0/2.0 ports, 4x RS-232C and 1x RS-485/422 serial interface.

The Atom-1020 delivers great performance in a small footprint; its fanless design makes it silent which might be helpful for medical applications, security applications and also industrial applications.

INNOTECH AX-1020

The Atom-1020 supports widely used operating systems such as Linux (Ubuntu) and Windows. It also has support for the real time operating system VxWorks.

Key features for the INNOTECH-1020 include:

Processors Available

– Intel® Atom x6211E dual-core processor up to 1.30 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 16 EU UHD graphics; 6W TDP

– Intel® Atom x6413E quad-core processor up to 1.50 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 16 EU UHD graphics; 9W TDP

– Intel® Atom x6425E quad-core processor up to 2.00 GHz / 3.0 GHz with 32 EU UHD graphics; 12W TDP

Memory – 1x DDR4 SO-DIMM, 4GB to 16GB

Storage – 1x SATA; 1 x M.2 M-socket with NVMe support, CFast socket

Networking — dual Gigabit Ethernet ports

Display/media: DisplayPort LVDS Analog RGB Line IN/OUT; built-in headers for speaker

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports 4x USB 2.0 ports 2x Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) 4x RS-232C 1x RS-422/485 1 CAN

Expansion: 16x GPIOs 3.3V

Power — 12V DC input (9.0V-37V support range)

Operating temperatures — -20 to 60°C

Dimensions — 125 x 140mm

Operating system — Ubuntu Linux, Windows and VxWorks(RTOS)

Further information

INNOTECH has planned to start production around May 2022. As of this date, no pricing information is available yet. Additional information may be available on INNOTECH’s website

.