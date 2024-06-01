iWave Introduces iW-RainboW-G63M SoM for Network and Cloud Acceleration

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

iWave recently unveiled the iW-RainboW-G63M System on Module which leverages the AMD’s Versal Premium series. This new module targets cutting-edge applications across data centers, 5G infrastructure, and communication test equipment.

The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.

The module also features three high-speed expansion connectors that facilitate up to 112Gbps transceiver channels and 192 user-configurable IOs, allowing for extensive customization and scalability.

A key feature of the Versal SoM is its network-optimized cores, which include high-speed connectivity options like 112Gbps high-speed transceiver blocks, multi-hundred-gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Gen5 with built-in DMA. These features make the module exceptionally capable of handling a variety of data rates and protocols effectively.

Furthermore, the Versal Premium architecture incorporates dual Arm Cortex-A72 and Cortex-R5 cores, offering powerful computation for complex algorithms and ensuring robust safety and security. This setup is enhanced by high-speed cryptography engines capable of delivering 1.6Tb/s of line rate encryption throughput, essential for securing network communications.

The technical specifications of the iW-RainboW-G63M also include an array of other features such as 68 GTYP Transceivers at 32Gbps, 16 GTM Transceivers at 112Gbps, and a comprehensive set of interfaces including GbE, RGMII, USB 2.0 OTG, SD, CAN, I2C, SPI, and UART. The module is packaged in a 120mm x 90mm form factor and is designed to meet industrial standards, offering a product lifespan of 10-15 years, which is critical for future-proofing investments in network infrastructure.