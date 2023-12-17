ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series

ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX SeriesDec 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 165 views
ASRock Industrial has announced the launch of its groundbreaking NUC Ultra 100 BOX/ NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series, powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors (Meteor Lake-H). This new series boasts a 3D performance hybrid architecture with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, integrated Intel ARC Graphics, and the debut of a dedicated NPU AI engine.
The NUC Ultra 100 BOX Series includes models NUC BOX-155H and NUC BOX-125H, which are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processors 155H(6P+8E)/125H (4P+8E).
Key features of this series include dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz memory up to 96GB, support for up to 4K quad displays, rich I/O connectivity, 2.5G dual LAN, Wi-Fi 6E module, BT 5.3, and triple storage options
— ADVERTISEMENT —