ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series

Dec 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 165 views

ASRock Industrial has announced the launch of its groundbreaking NUC Ultra 100 BOX/ NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series, powered by the  Intel Core Ultra processors (Meteor Lake-H). This new series boasts a 3D performance hybrid architecture with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, integrated Intel ARC Graphics, and the debut of a dedicated NPU AI engine.

The NUC Ultra 100 BOX Series includes models NUC BOX-155H and NUC BOX-125H, which are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processors 155H(6P+8E)/125H (4P+8E).

Key features of this series include dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz memory up to 96GB, support for up to 4K quad displays, rich I/O connectivity, 2.5G dual LAN, Wi-Fi 6E module, BT 5.3, and triple storage options

NUC BOX-155H/125H features
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the series offers flexible power input with a 12-24V DC-in jack and a 19V power adapter, VESA mounting for space-saving installation, and enhanced security with TPM support and Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT).

These models are housed in a compact fanned barebone chassis, measuring 117.5 x 110.0 x 49 mm, and are designed to pack a powerful AI engine with significantly amplified graphics in a small form factor.


NUC BOX-155H/125H storage
(click images to enlarge)

In comparison, the slim-type NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series, comprising the NUCS BOX-155H and NUCS BOX-125H models, is designed for even more compact dimensions of 117.5 x 110.0 x 38 mm.


NUCS BOX-155H/125H features
(click image to enlarge)

These models mirror many of the capabilities of the NUC Ultra 100 BOX Series, including DDR5 memory support, 4K quad display capabilities, and robust I/O and expansion options.


NUCS BOX-155H/125H storage
(click image to enlarge)

They also feature a 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6E Module, BT 5.3, dual storage options, and similar power and security features.

 
NUC Ultra 100 BOX/ NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the NUC BOX-155H/125H include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz (Up to 96GB)
    • 2x 262-pin SO-DIMM
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DP 1.4a
    • 1x Headphone & Mic jack
    • Realtek ALC256
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
    • Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.3
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2280)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 (Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 40ºC
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (Via DC-In Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 117.5 x 110.0 x 49mm
    • 1.0Kg
    • VESA mount

Specifications listed for the NUCS BOX-155H/125H include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz (Up to 96GB)
    • 2x 262-pin SO-DIMM
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1 (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.4a (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x Headphone & Mic jack
    • Realtek ALC256
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
    • Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.3
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2280)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 (Supports DP2.1)
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 (Type-C, Supports DP1.4a)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 40ºC
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (Via DC-In Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 117.5 x 110.0 x 38mm
    • 1.0Kg
    • VESA mount

Further information

ASRock has not yet announced the prices for these devices. More information is available in their product announcement.

