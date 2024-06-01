HackerBox #0103 – Homebrew Showcases Retro Computers and PICO-56 Platform

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.

The main component of the HackerBox 0103 is the PICO-56 kit, designed by Troy Schrapel. This kit is a compact yet powerful homage to vintage computing, integrating components like the 65C02 CPU, a 65C22 Versatile Interface Adapter, and a TMS9918A Video Display Processor.

The kit also features dual AY-3-8910 programmable sound generators, NES controller ports, a PS/2 keyboard port, and 96KB of banked RAM/ROM, providing an all-encompassing retro computing experience.