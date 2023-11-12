AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support

AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux supportNov 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 46 views
The i.Core AM62x by ENGICAM is an embedded system module powered by the low-cost Texas Instrument’s AM62x Sitara processors . It is designed to be versatile, suitable for various applications that require 3D graphics acceleration, dual GbE interfaces and high-performing memory capacity.
The heart of the i.Core AM62x is the TI AM62x Sitara processor with the following architecture:
- TI AM62x Sitara – Up to 4 Arm Cortex-A53 (up @1.4GHz); Single-core Cortex-M4F MCU (up to @400MHz); 3D GPU w/ OpenGL ES 3.1 & Vulkan 1.2