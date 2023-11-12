All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support

Nov 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 46 views

The i.Core AM62x by ENGICAM is an embedded system module powered by the low-cost Texas Instrument’s AM62x Sitara processors . It is designed to be versatile, suitable for various applications that require 3D graphics acceleration, dual GbE interfaces and high-performing memory capacity.

The heart of the i.Core AM62x is the TI AM62x Sitara processor with the following architecture: 

  • TI AM62x Sitara – Up to 4 Arm Cortex-A53 (up @1.4GHz); Single-core Cortex-M4F MCU (up to @400MHz); 3D GPU w/ OpenGL ES 3.1 & Vulkan 1.2


i.Core AM62x block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The i.Core AM62x comes equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 1600 MTs for memory-intensive applications. It also includes 8GB of eMMC storage, providing a reliable and fast storage solution.

For networking, the module supports two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, with an option for one RGMII interface, catering to applications requiring high-speed network connectivity.


ENGICAM i.Core AM62x 
(click image to enlarge)

The module features an I2S AUDIO S interface for high-quality audio output and dual-channel LVDS capable of supporting up to 1920×1080 resolution at 60fps, suitable for high-definition video. Additionally, it comes equipped with a MIPI-CSI camera interface, enabling the integration of camera devices.

Equipped with a range of I/O interfaces, including UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, SDIO, GPIOs, and a 16-bit parallel LCD interface, the i.Core AM62x also features a JTAG interface for debugging and two USB 2.0 host interfaces, adding to its connectivity options.


ENGICAM EDIMM 2.0 Starter Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The ENGICAM’s EDIMM 2.0 eval board for the i.Core AM62x module is compatible with a 7-inch LCD with capacitive touch-screen, and a choice of Linux or Android BSP/SDK. It includes various interfaces such as HDMI, dual LVDS, Gigabit Ethernet, audio, USB3.0, three USB2.0 ports, microSD, RS485, RS232, and a console port. 

The board also features Wi-Fi connectivity, Mini PCIe, and MIPI CSI interfaces, with some features being module dependent.

Specifications listed for the i.Core AM62x include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB DDR4@1600 MTs
    • 8GB eMMC onboard
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gb Ethernet interfaces
    • 1x RGMII (optionally)
  • Audio:
    • I2S AUDIO S interface
  • Display:
    • Dual channel LVDS up to 1920×1080 @60fps
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • UART, I2C, SPI, 
    • CAN, SDIO, GPIOs, 16 bit parallel LCD
    • JTAG
  • USB:
    • 2x USB HOST 2.0
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Software:
    • Linux, Android, Yocto
  • Mechanical:
    • 32 x 67,6 mm

Further information

For additional details, visit the i.Core AM62x SoM product page on the ENGICAM website.

