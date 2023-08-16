All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

MYIR CPU Modules Feature TI Sitara AM62x Series

Aug 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 113 views

MYIR launched today an embedded platform which includes a compact System-on-Module and a compatible development based on three Texas Instruments Sitara AM62x processor series. The device aims to target applications such as HMI, PLC, medical, EV charging stations and automation.

MYIR indicates that there are three System-on-Module based on the following Texas Instruments AM62X processors

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • TI AM6254 – 4x Cortex-A53(up to 1.4GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6254ATCGGAALW)
  • TI AM6252 – 2x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6252ATCGGAALW)
  • TI AM6231 – 1x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.0GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6231ASGGGAALW)

These TI processors also include 2x PRU-SS clocked at a frequency of 333MHz and a 3D GPU graphic accelerator for the AM625 variants.

       
MYC-YM62X CPU Module and AM62x block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The product page also mentions that the device is equipped with dual TSN-enabled Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB, MMC/SD, Camera interface, OSPI (Octal-SPI), CAN-FD, and GPMC (General Purpose Memory Controller) for parallel host interface to an external ASIC/FPGA.

  
MYD-YM62X Development Board bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

As shown below, MYIR has also launched a compatible development board with peripherals such as 2x GbE ports, 2x SIM card slots, 1x MicroSD card slot, 2x RS485, 2x CAN FD, Wi-Fi/BT module, 2x LVDS, 1x JTAG and various USB ports.

   
MYIR MYD-YM62X Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

For software, MYIR states that the MYC-YM62X CPU Module supports the Linux operating system (based on the official kernel 5.10.168), and they will provide peripheral drivers to accelerate software development.

Specifications listed for the MYC-YM62X CPU Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB/2GB DDR4 (up to 4GB)
    • 8GB eMMC (up to 128GB)
    • 32KB EEPROM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x LVDS
    • 1 x RGB
    • 3x MCASP (Multichannel Audio Serial Port)
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI
  • Connectivity:
    •  2x RGMII
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 143x GPIOs
    • 9 x UART, 6x I2C, 5x SPI
    • 3x CAN FD
    • 1x GPMC
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x JTAG
  • Power:
    • 5V/1A DC
    • Power Management IC (TPS6521901)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    •  43 x 45mm
    • 1.0mm pitch 140-pin stamp hole expansion interface

Further information

The MYC-YM62X Module, featuring the AM6231 CPU with 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC, is priced starting from $29.00. Alternatively, the AM654 variant is available at a price of $43.00. In contrast, the MYD-YM62X development board is offered in a price range from $105.00 to $129.00, depending on the processor selected. See the product announcement for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...