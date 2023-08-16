MYIR CPU Modules Feature TI Sitara AM62x Series

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR launched today an embedded platform which includes a compact System-on-Module and a compatible development based on three Texas Instruments Sitara AM62x processor series. The device aims to target applications such as HMI, PLC, medical, EV charging stations and automation.

MYIR indicates that there are three System-on-Module based on the following Texas Instruments AM62X processors:

TI AM6254 – 4x Cortex-A53(up to 1.4GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6254ATCGGAALW)

TI AM6252 – 2x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6252ATCGGAALW)

TI AM6231 – 1x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.0GHz), Cortex-M4F (up to 400MHz) (AM6231ASGGGAALW)

These TI processors also include 2x PRU-SS clocked at a frequency of 333MHz and a 3D GPU graphic accelerator for the AM625 variants.