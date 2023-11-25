LILYGO’s ESP32-based module comes with 2.41” AMOLED display

LILYGO’s ESP32-based module comes with 2.41” AMOLED displayNov 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 184 views
The LILYGO T4 S3 is a small IoT module that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5 (LE) and it’s equipped with a 2.41” AMOLED display with capacitive touchscreen capabilities. This open-source board was designed for developers and hobbyists since it also supports Arduino and MicroPython.
This is another recent module from LILYGO based on the ESP32-S3 and equipped with an AMOLED display. Last month, LILYGO launched the T-Display S3 Pro, featuring similar specifications.
- ESP32-S3R8 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash