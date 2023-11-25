All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
LILYGO’s ESP32-based module comes with 2.41” AMOLED display

Nov 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 184 views

The LILYGO T4 S3 is a small IoT module that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5 (LE) and it’s equipped with a 2.41” AMOLED display with capacitive touchscreen capabilities. This open-source board was designed for developers and hobbyists since it also supports Arduino and MicroPython.

This is another recent module from LILYGO based on the ESP32-S3 and equipped with an AMOLED display. Last month, LILYGO launched the T-Display S3 Pro, featuring similar specifications.

  • ESP32-S3R8 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash


ESP32-S3 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

However, unlike the T-Display S3 Pro, this new device includes a MicroSD card slot as an additional storage option and is located near the battery connector as shown below.


T4 S3 MicroSD card and dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

The T4 S3 is equipped with a 2.41-inch SPI RGB AMOLED display, offering an active area of 36.2 x 48.96mm and a resolution of 450(W) x RGB x 600(H). With a brightness of 800cd/m², this display is suitable for various applications requiring interactive visual output.

In terms of interfaces, the T4 S3 is well-equipped with 2x Qwiic connectors, one for I2C devices and another for UART devices. Additionally, there are 2x 15-pin headers for access to GPIOs, 3.3V and GND pins.


LILYGO T4 S3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

This device can be powered via USB Type-C port or using a battery with the JST-GH connector. The T4S3 includes several other features like a boot button, a reset button, and a battery switch, providing practical controls for developers.

The T4S3 supports several development environments, including Arduino, PlatformIO-IDE, and MicroPython, catering to a wide range of developers, from beginners to experienced programmers. The LILYGO repository can be found here, but it doesn’t appear to provide support for this device as of publication date.


LILYGO T4 S3
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the LILYGO T4 S3 include:

  • Wireless Connectivity:
    • 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 5 (LE)
  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    •  2.41” SPI RGB AMOLED
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 15-pin headers
    • 2x Qwicc connectors 
    • 1x IPEX Antenna connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Boot button
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Battery switch 
    • 3D Antenna
  • Mechanical:
    • 4.4 x 5.6 x 1.3cm

Further information

The T4 S3 development board is available for $61.35 from the LILYGO official online store. Refer to the LILYGO Twitter to see a short demo of the device.

