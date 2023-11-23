Affordable $100 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Router Board Featuring 2x10G SFP Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-R4 is a high-performance, open-source router board, equipped with MediaTek Filogic 880 SoC and designed to cater to a wide range of networking applications requiring multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports and wireless connectivity.

A key feature of the BPI-R4 is its MediaTek Filogic 880 chipset, a premier network processor that enhances both wired and wireless networking. It supports advanced Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity, offering features like 320-MHz bandwidth, 4096-QAM, and various advanced technologies such as Multi-Link Operation, Multi-Resource Unit, and Adaptive Frequency Coordination.