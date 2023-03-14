Toradex Verdin SoM integrates TI Sitara AM62x processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Toradex new System-on-Modules are built around the Texas Instruments TI AM62x processor for commercial and industrial applications. The Verdin AM62x is equipped with 4GB eMMC, up to 1GB LPDDR4, two displays, one MIPI CSI and many other peripherals.

The preliminary datasheet indicates that there might be at least six SoMs variants that implement the TI AM623 System-on-Chip with one or two Arm Cortex-A53.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

