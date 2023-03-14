All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Toradex Verdin SoM integrates TI Sitara AM62x processors

Mar 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 69 views

Toradex new System-on-Modules are built around the Texas Instruments TI AM62x processor for commercial and industrial applications. The Verdin AM62x is equipped with 4GB eMMC, up to 1GB LPDDR4, two displays, one MIPI CSI and many other peripherals.

The preliminary datasheet indicates that there might be at least six SoMs variants that implement the TI AM623 System-on-Chip with one or two Arm Cortex-A53. 

  • AM623Dual-core or Single Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Single core Cortex M4F (up to 400MHz); 3D GPU w/ OpenGL ES 3.1& Vulkan 1.2

    
Verdin AM62x block diagram (left) and Toradex Pinout Designer (right)
(click image to enlarge)

All the Verdin AM62 variants will be configured with at least 4GB of eMMC flash storage and up to 1GB (16-bit) of LPDDR4 RAM. See the Verdin AM62 concept configuration table below for complete details.

   
Verdin AM62 configuration table
(click images to enlarge)

Only two variants will include support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. All variants will provide Gigabit Ethernet and RGMII (2nd GbE) support.

The Verdin AM62 will provide access to at least 104x GPIOs, 4x Analog Inputs, 6x PWM, 9x UART, 4x SPI, 4x I2C, 1x QSPI and 1x JTAG.

At least four Verdin AM62 variants will be equipped with 1x Quad-lane MIPI DSI.


Verdin AM62x front (left) and bottom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The last main difference between these SoM appears to be the operating temperature range suitable for industrial applications (-40°C to 85°C) and commercial applications (0°C to 85°C). 

The board will also be supported by their Toradex Pinout Designer for easier pin configuration. According to the product page, Toradex will provide support for FreeRTOS and OSes such as their own Torizon OS, Android and QNX.

Further information

Toradex didn’t share details about pricing for any of these Verdin SoM variants. Visit the product page to get early access to these devices. Toradex will also be present from March 14-16 at Embedded World 2023.

