DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)

DietPi v8.24 was released a few days ago and it introduced support for a couple of Single Board Computers including the Orange Pi Zero 3, ROCK 5A and the ASUS Tinker Board 2. Additionally, there were other enhancements and bug fixes for other embedded devices.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the November updates for DietPi v8.24:

New images:

ROCK 5A – We added support for this RK3588 SBC from Radxa to DietPi and images to our download page.

We added support for this RK3399 SBC from ASUS to DietPi and images to our download page. Orange Pi Zero 3 – We added support for this Allwinner H618 SBC to DietPi and images for testing: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/. Note that there is currently an issue with the Ethernet adapter being lost on reboots, requiring a power cycle to re-appear: MichaIng/DietPi#6594

Enhancements:

ROCK 3A A kernel upgrade from edge-rk35xx (Linux 6.1.11) to current-rockchip64 (Linux 6.1.50 at time of writing) will be applied, which solves e.g. missing 3.5mm audio output. Many thanks to @wahono77 for testing the kernel upgrade: MichaIng/DietPi#6710

Quartz64 Along with the regular kernel upgrade, we added support for no-UI HID devices. Many thanks to @stormwyrm for the request: https://forum.pine64.org/showthread.php?pid=120632

DietPi-Software | openHAB The openHAB APT repository will be migrated from testing to stable suite. Previously “testing” was used, as “stable” shipped openHAB 3, which does not support Java 17. In the meantime “stable” ships openHAB 4 as well. Many thanks to @twikedk for bringing this back to our attention: MichaIng/DietPi#6731

DietPi-Software | Prometheus Node Exporter This software option has been enabled for the RISC-V architecture, for which builds are now available via official GitHub releases.

Bug fixes: