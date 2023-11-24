DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)Nov 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 110 views
DietPi v8.24 was released a few days ago and it introduced support for a couple of Single Board Computers including the Orange Pi Zero 3, ROCK 5A and the ASUS Tinker Board 2. Additionally, there were other enhancements and bug fixes for other embedded devices.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.
These are the November updates for DietPi v8.24:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
New images:
- ROCK 5A – We added support for this RK3588 SBC from Radxa to DietPi and images to our download page.
- ASUS Tinker Board 2 – We added support for this RK3399 SBC from ASUS to DietPi and images to our download page.
- Orange Pi Zero 3 – We added support for this Allwinner H618 SBC to DietPi and images for testing: https://dietpi.com/downloads/images/testing/. Note that there is currently an issue with the Ethernet adapter being lost on reboots, requiring a power cycle to re-appear: MichaIng/DietPi#6594
Enhancements:
- ROCK 3A A kernel upgrade from edge-rk35xx (Linux 6.1.11) to current-rockchip64 (Linux 6.1.50 at time of writing) will be applied, which solves e.g. missing 3.5mm audio output. Many thanks to @wahono77 for testing the kernel upgrade: MichaIng/DietPi#6710
- Quartz64 Along with the regular kernel upgrade, we added support for no-UI HID devices. Many thanks to @stormwyrm for the request: https://forum.pine64.org/showthread.php?pid=120632
- DietPi-Software | openHAB The openHAB APT repository will be migrated from testing to stable suite. Previously “testing” was used, as “stable” shipped openHAB 3, which does not support Java 17. In the meantime “stable” ships openHAB 4 as well. Many thanks to @twikedk for bringing this back to our attention: MichaIng/DietPi#6731
- DietPi-Software | Prometheus Node Exporter This software option has been enabled for the RISC-V architecture, for which builds are now available via official GitHub releases.
Bug fixes:
- Raspberry Pi 4 | Worked around an issue on Bookworm systems, where the upgrade of the rpi-eeprom package pulled an incompatible raspi-firmware package, causing a failure of any APT upgrade. Many thanks to @piyushaswani55 and others for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6747
- Proxmox Resolved an issue where the QEMU guest agent was not always installed automatically on first boot.
- DietPi-Globals Resolved a v8.22 regression where the error handler and bug report template contained only the first line of the failed command’s output.
- DietPi-Software Resolved and issue where auto setup failed in case of trailing (non-integer) characters behind the AUTO_SETUP_AUTOMATED=1dietpi.txt setting. In this case, an automatic login was performed, but dietpi-software ran in interactive mode. It has been align now so that any trailing characters are ignored and either autologin and automated setup happens both or none. Many thanks to @inis17 for reporting a related issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6719
- DietPi-Software | Sonarr Resolved a DietPi v8.23 regression where the install failed at an URL check for the APT key. Many thanks to @TheGitGuy00 for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6699
- DietPi-Software | NFS Server Resolved a DietPi v8.23 regression where the install failed because of a syntax error. Many thanks to @supertevran for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6722
- DietPi-Software | Shairport Sync Resolved an issue where the install failed because of a missing service user required for the new NQPTP version. Many thanks to @vishnusure for reporting this issue: MichaIng/DietPi#6735
- DietPi-Software | Nextcloud Resolved an issue where, with Lighttpd webserver, a warning about missing ocm-provider rewrite was shown in some cases. Many thanks to @rubinski for reporting this issue: https://dietpi.com/forum/t/nextcloud-update-error-message-nextcloud-ocm-provider/18266
- DietPi-Software | NZBGet Resolved an issue where the log file /var/log/nzbget.log was not created and used as intended, since the service does not have permissions to create it.