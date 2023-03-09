BeagleBoard.org launches new embedded products

BeagleBoard.org launches new embedded productsMar 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 454 views
BeagleBoard recently presented the BeaglePlay Single Board Computer based on the TI AM6254 Multi-core processor and the BeagleConnect Freedom equipped with the TI CC1352P7 microcontroller supporting 2.4GHz/Sub 1GHz wireless protocols.
The Texas Instruments Sitara AM625 is described as an industrial-grade processor that meets AEC-Q100 automotive standards.
- AM6254 — 64-bit Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Single ARM Cortex-M4F Coprocessor (up to 400 MHz); Single-Core Arm Cortex R5F; Dual-core PRUSS running at 333MHz; 3D GPU (up to 2048 × [email protected]) supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2