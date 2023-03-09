All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

BeagleBoard.org launches new embedded products

Mar 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 454 views

BeagleBoard recently presented the BeaglePlay Single Board Computer based on the TI AM6254 Multi-core processor  and the BeagleConnect Freedom equipped with the TI CC1352P7 microcontroller supporting 2.4GHz/Sub 1GHz wireless protocols.

The Texas Instruments Sitara AM625 is described as an industrial-grade processor that meets AEC-Q100 automotive standards.  

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • AM625464-bit Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Single ARM Cortex-M4F Coprocessor (up to 400 MHz); Single-Core Arm Cortex R5F; Dual-core PRUSS running at 333MHz; 3D GPU (up to 2048 × [email protected]) supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

     
AM62x Block diagram and BeaglePlay System diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The board is equipped with up to 2GB RAM (1600MHz DDR4) and 16GB of eMMC flash for storage. Most of the connectors are located on top of the board including 1x HDMI Type-A, 1x OLDI (LVDS) connector, 1x 4-lane CSI, 1x USB-C port, 1x USB-A port and 1x SD Card slot.


BeaglePlay top view (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the BeaglePlay features “a dedicated Texas Instruments SimpleLink CC1352P7 sub-1 GHz and 2.4-GHz wireless MCU, and a Texas Instruments WiLink WL1807MOD 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi module.” The uFL antenna connectors are located on the bottom of the board as shown below. 

The BeaglePlay also includes a RJ45 LAN port and a RJ-11 port (5V @250mA) with protection up to 12V. 

Instead of the standard 40-pin expansion header, the BeaglePlay features 1x MikroBUS connector, 1x Grove connector and one Qwiic connector for easy integration. The BeaglePlay only measures about 82.5 x 80 mm and it includes JTAG pads available to debug the TI CC1352 and the TI AM6254 processor. See the Wiki page for additional information.


VS Code IDE demo (right)
(click image to enlarge)

According to the distributor OKDO, BeagleBoard.org has also launched the BeagleConnect Freedom which is designed to speed up IoT product development. 

  • CC1352P7 Arm Cortex-M4F processor (up to 48 MHz); 704KB Flash, 256KB ROM, 8KB Cache SRAM, 144KB Ultra-low leakage SRAM


CC1352P7 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that this device integrates a MSP430F5503 for USB-to-UART functionality and it supports Over-The-Air firmware upgrades. 


BeagleConnect Freedom peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

It appears that the BeagleConnect Freedom will support MicroPython, Zephyr and Greybus (no coding necessary). The Wiki for this product can be found here, but it’s still a work in progress.

   
Greybus demo (left) and BeaglePlay + BeagleConnect Freedom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specification listed for the BeagleConnect Freedom:

  • Connectivity:
    • Dual-band Sub-1 GHz/2.4 GHz wireless
  • USB:
    • 1x Type-C USB port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x mikroBUS (2x 8-pins)
    • 1x Light Sensor
    • 1x Temperature & Humidity sensor
    • 1x Buzzer
    • LEDs
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x User boot button
    • JTAG connections
  • Software:
    • Zephyr RTOS
    • MicroPython
    • Greybus
  • Power:
    • USB Type-C port 
    • 2-pin Battery connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 70℃
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC, RoHS, UKCA, REACH

 Further information

The BeagleConnect Freedom can be obtained for $31.64 on OKDO.com. The BeaglePlay is available at multiple online stores such as Element14, DigiKey, Mouser and OKDO for ~$99.00

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “BeagleBoard.org launches new embedded products”

  1. Andrew Reilly says:
    Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:50 pm

    Since the M7 is not 64-bit I checked your diagram, and the quad-core block in the AM6454 is indeed a set of Cortex-A53 cores. That makes more sense.

    Reply

Please comment here...