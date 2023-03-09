BeagleBoard.org launches new embedded products

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

BeagleBoard recently presented the BeaglePlay Single Board Computer based on the TI AM6254 Multi-core processor and the BeagleConnect Freedom equipped with the TI CC1352P7 microcontroller supporting 2.4GHz/Sub 1GHz wireless protocols.

The Texas Instruments Sitara AM625 is described as an industrial-grade processor that meets AEC-Q100 automotive standards.

