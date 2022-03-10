Tiger Lake-U system features dual 2.5GbE and six PoE+ ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Lanner’s “IIoT-I530” embedded PC runs Linux on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and supplies with up to 64GB RAM, 2x 2.5GbE, 6x PoE+, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.0, 2x HDMI, 3x M.2, SATA, mSATA, and DIO.



Lanner has announced a fanless embedded computer that runs Linux on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP platform. The system is designed for machine vision, surveillance, and compute-intensive video-related applications, including collaborative robotics and automated driving.

Not surprisingly for a Lanner system, the IIoT-I530 is loaded with Ethernet ports. Six Gigabit Ethernet ports are dedicated to PoE+ for driving IP cameras for machine vision, and the other two are 2.5GbE ports.







IIoT-I530, front and back

The IIoT-I530 supports Tiger Lake-U Core models “up to” the Core i7-1185GRE, which offers a 1.2GHz to 2.8GHz base clock, depending on the TDP, and up to 4.4GHz Turbo. The industrial-focused “GRE” models were announced a week after Tiger Lake-U was unveiled last September. (We covered the GRE parts in a report on Congatec adding extended SKU support to its Conga-TC570 and Conga-HPC/cTLU modules.

The GRE models add Intel TCC and TSN networking features plus Intel Safety Island functional safety (FuSa) features. However, Lanner makes no mention of these features.

The IIoT-I530 is available with up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual sockets. Storage options include a 2.5-inch SATA bay with an optional 2TB SSD, as well as an mSATA slot with an optional 512GB module and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot for an optional 256GB NVMe SSD.







IIoT-I530 and detail views

The system provides an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for up to an optional WiFi-6 (802.11ax) module and an M.2 B-key 3042/3052 slot for an optional 5G module. There are 2x nano-SIM slots and 6x antenna mounts for optional WiFi-6 and 5G external antennas. The dual 2.5GbE ports use Intel i225IT controllers while the 6x GbE ports with PoE+ at up to a combined 120W use the Intel i210IT.

The IIoT-I530 is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0, 2x RS232/422/485, and 2x HDMI ports plus dual audio jacks. An external “MIOs” port appears to supply the 8x isolated DI and 4x Isolated DO interfaces.

The system has a 24VDC ATX supply with a terminal block along with a remote power terminal block switch, power and reset buttons, and an optional 220W AC adapter. You also get a watchdog, 2x LEDs, and wall and VESA mounting.

The 270 x 76 x 180mm, aluminum extrusion and SGCC constructed system has a -40 to 55°C operating range, with up to 70°C support for up to 72-hour stretches. The system provides 10-90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance and 0.5Grms vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IIoT-I530. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.

