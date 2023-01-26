Mini-PC supports dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi6/BT 5.2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GMKtec recently launched a Mini-PC based on the 8C/16T 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor (up to 5.1GHz). The NucBox 12 includes 32GB DRR4, 512GB SSD, SATA support and up to 6x USB 3.2 ports.

The new GMKtec NucBox 12 features the following Comet Lake processor with 14nm process:

