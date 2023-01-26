All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mini-PC supports dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi6/BT 5.2

Jan 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views

GMKtec recently launched a Mini-PC based on the 8C/16T 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor (up to 5.1GHz). The NucBox 12 includes 32GB DRR4, 512GB SSD, SATA support and up to 6x USB 3.2 ports.

The new GMKtec NucBox 12 features the following Comet Lake processor with 14nm process:

  • i7-10875H — 8C/16T (2P+8E), (2.3 – 5.1 GHz); 16 MB Smart Cache, (35W-45W) TDP; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20GHz)


NucBox 12 Mini-PC
(click image to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the Mini-PC only comes in a single configuration which includes 32GB DDR4 2933 MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage (PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 2280). The NucBox 12 also offers support for a 2.5” HDD SATA Drive.


NucBox 12 expanded view
(click image to enlarge)

The new GMKtec Mini-PC display offers 4K @60Hz resolution via one HDMI port and one DP 1.4. Additionally, the device features a USB-C with DP support located near the 3.5mm audio jack as shown below.


NucBox 12 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The device also includes an integrated cooling fan and it can be powered using a 19V/6A DC jack input. The product page also mentions that the NucBox 12 ships with Windows 11 Pro.

Specifications listed for the NucBox 12 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-2933MHz dual channel slots
    • 1x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe
    • 1x 2.5″ Drive Bay
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports
    • Wi-Fi 6 11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2T2R
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.4
    • 3.5mm Audio jack 
  • USB:
    • 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 5Gbps)
    • 1x USB Type-C (DP/DATA support)
  • Other Features:
    • Cooling Fan
    • 1x Power button
  • OS:
    • Windows 11 Pro
  • Power:
    • 19V/6A (via DC Jack)
  • Other Features:
    • Kensington lock 
  • Certification:
    • FCC, CE, CCC, RoHS

Further information

As AndroidTVBox.com reports, the NucBox 12 with 32GB/512GB was launched for $799.95 on GMKtec.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

