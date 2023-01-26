Mini-PC supports dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi6/BT 5.2

Mini-PC supports dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi6/BT 5.2Jan 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views
GMKtec recently launched a Mini-PC based on the 8C/16T 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor (up to 5.1GHz). The NucBox 12 includes 32GB DRR4, 512GB SSD, SATA support and up to 6x USB 3.2 ports.
The new GMKtec NucBox 12 features the following Comet Lake processor with 14nm process:
- i7-10875H — 8C/16T (2P+8E), (2.3 – 5.1 GHz); 16 MB Smart Cache, (35W-45W) TDP; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20GHz)