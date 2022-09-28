All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Comet Lake based PC available in barebone and customizable options

Sep 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

The Mitac E410-13CMI is an industrial grade embedded system powered by the Intel Comet Lake 10th Gen processor. This fanless PC provides support for dual 4K displays, up to 64GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 and several other peripherals.

The Mitac E410-13CMI embedded system ships the following processor only:

i3-10100T  — 4C/8T, 3.0GHz – 3.8 GHz (35W), 6 MB Smart Cache; Intel UHD Graphics 630 (up to 1.10GHz)


Mitac E410-13CMI front


The product page mentions this device features flexible storage interfaces such as a 2.5” drive bay, a M.2 2280 slot and a mSATA slot. See the image below to see a pricing estimate of the  E410-13CMI with minimum specs. 


Mitac E410-13CMI estimate


The 4K simultaneous display interface consists of an HDMI 1.4b port (4096 x [email protected]) and a DisplayPort 1.2 (4096 x 2304 @60Hz).

As in the image below, the rear side of the device features a dual GbE LAN port, two antenna connectors, two COM ports, four USB 2.0, four USB 3.0 and audio ports.  The Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth adapter is optional. 

Mitac E410-13CMI rear


Specifications listed for the E410-13CMI include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 2933/2666/2400 SODIMM slot (up to 64GB)
    • 1x 2.5” Drive bay
    • 1x M.2 2280 slot
    • 1x mSATA slot
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC662/ALC888 HD Audio
    • 3x Audio I/O
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.1 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCI-E slot (Full sized, PCIe/USB/SATA)
    • 1x M.2 2230 slot (CNVi)
    • 1x PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot (inaccessible)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0
    • 6x USB 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Antenna Connector
    • 1x Serial COM Port (RS232/422/485)
    • 1x Serial COM Port (RS232)
    • 1x DB9 8-Bit GPIO
    • 2x Status LEDs (HDD, Power)
    • 1x Power Button
  • OS:
    • Win 10 Home, Win 10 Pro
    • Ubuntu 
  • Power:
    • 12V 3-Pin Terminal Block Connector
    • 90W 12V AC-DC Adapter
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 209 x 209 x 87mm

 Further information

FanlessTech.com spotted the barebone (needs memory, storage drive, OS) version of the E410-13CMI on Amazon for about ~$699.95. The same mini-PC is also available on MITXPC.com with options to customize the system memory, M.2 SSD, mSATA drive, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support and the OS. The barebone model costs around $599.90 on MITXPC’s website (shipping not included).

LinuxGizmos related posts:

