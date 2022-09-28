Comet Lake based PC available in barebone and customizable options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Mitac E410-13CMI is an industrial grade embedded system powered by the Intel Comet Lake 10th Gen processor. This fanless PC provides support for dual 4K displays, up to 64GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 and several other peripherals.

The Mitac E410-13CMI embedded system ships the following processor only:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



i3-10100T — 4C/8T, 3.0GHz – 3.8 GHz (35W), 6 MB Smart Cache; Intel UHD Graphics 630 (up to 1.10GHz)