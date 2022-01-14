3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U SBC promoted for healthcare applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s Linux-ready, 3.5-inch “X200” SBC runs on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and offers triple and 4Kp60 support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA, M.2 M- and E-key slots, and -20 to 70°C support.



Nexcom announced a 3.5-inch SBC that runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processor, which it previously adopted for its NDiS B360 signage player. Other 3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U boards include Commell’s LE-370, Ibase’s IB953, Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6, and Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL.

Nexcom pitches the X200 board as an ideal solution for visual inspection or imagery analysis in the healthcare field, noting its triple independent display and 4Kp60 support. Other cited applications include signage and security, which Nexcom also promotes for use in hospitals. The board offers an ISO 13485 medical device certification.







Nexcom X200 and block diagram

Like the Commell LE-370, the X200 is limited to 32GB DDR4 instead of 64GB like the other Tiger Lake 3.5-inchers listed above. The X200 is also the only board in the group promoted for triple rather than quadruple independent displays, and unlike the Aaeon, Commell, and Kontron boards there is no 2.5GbE port. On the other hand, the X200 joins Aaeon and Commell in offering 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports for up to 10Gbps throughput, and it is the only board in the group with a -20 to 70°C range rather than 0 to 60°C.

The X200 provides an M.2 E-key slot for WiFi/BT and an M.2 Key M 2280 (PCIe x4) for an SSD or an HDMI 2.0 input capture card. Other highlights include SATA with power, a speaker/amp header, and a 12V power output.

Specifications listed for the X200 include:

Processor — Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 Core i3-1115G4E or i5-1145G7E (2x cores @ 2.2GHz or 1.5GHz, respectively); quad-core, 1.8GHz Core i7-1185G7E by request; Intel Iris Xe Graphics on i5 or i7, Intel UHD on i3; 15W TDP (configurable)

Memory — up to 32GB DDR4 via a single socket

Storage: SATA 3.0 with SATA power link for optional 2.5-inch SSD SSD available via M.2 M-key (see expansion)

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i219-LM with vPro and iAMT, I211-AT) WiFi/BT available via M.2 E-key (see expansion)

Display/media: DisplayPort++ for up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz eDP for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz Triple display support Mic-in, line-out headers (ALC88S codec) Speaker-out with 2W/4Ω amp

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 host ports 4x USB 2.0 RS-232; RS232/422/485 PWM fan connector 6x GPIO

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot for optional WiFi/Bluetooth M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 Gen4 for up to 512GB SSD

Other features – watchdog; TPM 2.0; optional heatsink; ISO 13485 and CE/FCC Class B certificates

Power — 12VDC jack and internal input; 12V/2A output

Operating temperatures — -20 to 70°C (10%~90%, non-condensing humidity)

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system – Linux; Win 10



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the X200. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

