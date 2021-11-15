Coffee Lake powered medical PC is Nvidia-Certified

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s Linux-ready, Nvidia-Certified “USM-501” edge AI medical PC has an Intel 9th Gen CPU, up to 128GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 10x USB, 2x DP, 2x M.2, and PCIe slots for Nvidia RTX A6000 graphics and capture cards.



Advantech announced “the industry’s first Nvidia-Certified medical-grade computer aimed at providing AI at the edge for hospital applications and healthcare environments.” Built around a 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU, the USM-501 is designed to house a dual-slot, Nvidia Ampere based RTX A6000 graphics card. It ships with Nvidia AI tools and frameworks like the Nvidia Clara Imaging SDK, RAPIDS, Tensor RT, and Triton Inference Server.

Designed for capturing “large video data while executing real-time AI algorithms and analysis,” the USM-501 can power intelligent operating room solutions, CT/MRI workstations, hospital edge computers, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), or computer-assisted diagnosis of endoscopic images, says Advantech. The 329.5 x 320 x 145mm mini tower complies with the IEC-60601-1-2; Edition 4 medical safety standard.







USM-501, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



The USM-501 is touted for its adaptable front cover, which “improves time to market by supporting easy logo/color customization, an additional control button, an LCD panel, and/or an integrated DVDRW.” There is also a medical-grade, 100-240V power supply with 500W output.

The system follows a similar, 8th Gen Coffee Lake based USB-500 system that apparently lacks the Nvidia-Certified compliance. Other Linux-ready medical systems from Advantech include its 7th Gen Kaby Lake based AVAS-400 medical imaging system, as well as its Whiskey Lake powered POC-624 point-of-care terminal and Apollo Lake driven HIT-507 panel PC.

The USM-501 offers a choice of octa-core, 2.6GHz Core i7-9700E or hexa-core, 3.0GHz i5-9500E but also supports other Core and Xeon parts from Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake family. The announcement and product page give Linux and Win 10 equal billing, although the datasheet says that Windows 10 LTSC is the default and Linux and Windows 2016 server are available “by project base.”

The USM-501 supports up to 128GB DDR4-2666MHz, and if you choose an Intel C246 chipset instead of the default Intel Q370, you can order the RAM with ECC. A 2.5-inch SATA III bay supports up to 2TB HDDs or SSDs plus software RAID 0,1,5,10. A BOM option lets you add a second SATA slot, and a “by project base” option give you a slim, 8x SATA DVD+/-RW CD drive.

More storage is enabled via an M.2 M-key 2280 slot for NVMe or SATA. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for an optional Intel AC9260 WiFi/BT module.

The system defaults to a PCIe Gen3 x16 slot for the RTX A6000, but a BOM option swaps that out for dual PCIe Gen3 x8 slots. There are also 1GB/s per direction PCIe x1 and 4GB/s PCIe x4 slots for capture cards.

Media features are led by 2x DisplayPorts for up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz displays. There is an eDP header for 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz and an HDMI 1.2 port that is limited to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. A BOM option lets you upgrade this to HDMI 2.0a for 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution. Dual audio jacks are also available.







USM-501 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The USM-501 provides 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x USB 2.0 ports. You also get an RS232/422/485 port and 5x additional serial headers: 4x RS-232 and an RS232/422/485.

No operating range was listed for the fan-cooled system. In addition to the options mentioned above, there are options for TPM 2.0, M.2 and SATA storage, video capture cards, and Nvidia graphics including the RTX-4000 and less powerful Quadro RTX cards. Advantech WISE-Device software is also available.



Further information

The USM-501 is available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Advantech’s announcement and product page. Advantech iHealthcare is showcasing its medical systems at the MEDICA show in in Düsseldorf, Germany from Nov. 15-18.