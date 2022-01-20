Tiger Lake-U system offers 2.5GbE and dual GbE with PoE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Arbor’s fanless, rugged “ARES-1980” runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on Intel’s 11th Gen U-series CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4, 2.5-inch SATA, triple display support, 2.5GbE, 2x GbE with PoE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 4x serial, DIO, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.



Arbor has launched a rugged, 210 x 180 x 60mm ARES-1980 embedded PC designed for industrial and in-vehicle applications. The system, which follows earlier ARES-branded Arbor computers such as the Apollo Lake based ARES-5310, runs Ubuntu 20.04 or Windows 10 IoT on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors.







ARES-1980





Options include the Core i3-1115G4E, i5-1145G7E, and quad-core, 1.8GHz Core i7-1185G7E. The i5 and i7 models integrate Intel’s high-end Iris Xe Graphics. With Iris Xe, the ARES-1980 can deliver up to 8K 12-bit HDR video on a single display or dual displays with 4K 10-bit HDR resolution using the HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4 ports. Triple independent displays are also possible with the help of the HD-ready DVI-D port.

The 10nm Tiger Lake-U has a low 15W TDP plus AI acceleration using both the CPU and GPU. Other Tiger Lake-U based embedded computers include MiTac’s MP1-11TGS, Aaeon’s Boxer-6643-TGU and Boxer-6450-TGU, and Advantech’s EI-52, among others.

The ARES-1980 can load up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots and supplies a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD tray with SATA power and support for RAID 0/1. An M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot provides PCIe Gen3 x4 for NVMe, as well as SATA III.







ARES-1980





An M.2 B-key 2242/3042/3052 slot supports PCIe x2 and USB3.0 and comes with 2x switchable SIM card slots for in-vehicle applications. There is also a full-size mini-PCIe slot (PCIe x1 and USB 2.0) with is own SIM card slot.

Arbor offers 10x antenna mounts with optional external antennas and provides support for 4G/LTE, 5G Sub 6/mmWave, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with Intel’s CNVi interface. Listed options, however, are limited to 4G LTE and 802.11ac/BT modules.

The ARES-1980 provides a 2.5GbE port (with iAMT on the i5 and i7 SKUs) plus 2x GbE ports with 802.3af-compliant Power-over-Ethernet. The system offers 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2x of which offer “independent full speed” support. There is also an internal USB 2.0 connector for an encryption dongle.

The system is further equipped with 2x RS232 and 2x RS232/422/485 ports plus a multi-serial bus. A multi-serial bus combo DB15 port provides I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIO (3.3V or 5V). You also get isolated, external 8-in/8-out DIO, and in addition to the HDMI, DP, and DVI-D ports, audio in and out jacks.

The ARES-1980 is powered via a 9-36VDC terminal block with ignition support and power on/off delay control. There is also a watchdog, multiple LEDs, a power button, a terminal block for remote control, and an optional 120W power supply. Wall-mounting is standard and DIN-rail and VESA mounts optional.

The fanless, 3.7 Kg system supports -10 to 55°C temperatures with ambient air flow plus 10 ~ 95% @ 50°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. Vibration resistance is 3 Grms per IEC 60068-2-64, and shock resistance is listed as 40G peak per IEC 60068-2-27.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ARES-1980. More information may be found in Arbor’s announcement and product page, as well as this additional promotional page.

