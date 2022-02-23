3.5-inch Tiger Lake-U SBC offers triple M.2 slots

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch “CAPA55R” SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and provides triple display support, GbE, 2.5GbE, SATA, USB 3.2 Gen2, and 3x M.2 slots.



Axiomtek, which is one of the more prolific manufacturers of Intel based embedded systems, has not done much with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors aside from its DSP511 signage player. The company has now launched a 3.5-inch form factor CAPA55R SBC that runs Linux or Win 10 on Tiger Lake-UP3 (Tiger Lake-U) processors. The SBC is aimed at IoT applications such as industrial control, machine vision, self-service terminal, digital signage, and medical imaging.







CAPA55R and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Axiomtek offers a choice of a Celeron-6305E or Core i3, i5, and i7 embedded “E” models up to a quad-core, up to 2.8GHz/4.4GHz i7-1185G7E. You can load up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual channels. The 146 x 104mm board supplies both 2.5GbE and GbE ports.

An M.2 M-Key slot offers storage expansion beyond what is available via the SATA III connector. There are also M.2 E-key and B-key slots, with the latter available with a SIM card header that supports an optional SIM card slot module.

Triple displays are enabled via DP++. HDMI 1.4, and either LVDS or eDP. An audio header supports an optional audio I/O module.

The CAPA55R supplies a coastline USB 3.2 Gen2 port along with 2x more Gen2 and 4x USB 2.0 internal connectors. There are also a pair of RS232/422/485 headers, DIO, and SMBus. The 12-24VDC system requires a “Smart Fan” to enable the upper reaches of its 0 to 60°C range.

Specifications listed for the CAPA55R include:

Processor — Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 Celeron and Core “E”; Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 15W TDP (configurable)

Memory — up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual sockets

Storage: SATA 3.0 SSD available via M.2 M-key (see expansion)

Networking: 2.5GbE port (Intel I225-LM) with WoL, PXE Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i219-LM) with WoL, PXE WiFi/BT and up to 5G available via M.2 E- and B-key (see expansion)

Display/media: DisplayPort++ HDMI 1.4 port 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS or optional eDP Triple display support HD Audio header with optional Mic-in/Line-in/Line-out daughterboard

Other I/O: 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (1x port, 2x header) 4x USB 2.0 headers 2x RS232/422/485 headers with optional DB9 connector and cable SMBus 8x in/8x out DIO

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot (PCIe x1, USB 2.0) for WiFi/Bluetooth M.2 B-key 3042/3050 slot (PCIe x1, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0) for up to 5G M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 for SSD SIM header for optional AX93A19 SIM card slot daughterboard

Other features — watchdog; HW monitoring; TPM 2.0; optional heatspreader/Smart Fan; optional USB and buzzer cables

Power — 12-24VDC jack; AT auto-on support; Lithium 3V/220mAh battery

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C “with Smart Fan”; 10%~95%, non-condensing RH

Dimensions — 146 x 104mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Linux; Win 10



Further information

The CAPA55R will be available in April, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

