Elkhart Lake 3.5” SBC equipped dual 2.5GbE LAN and PCIe x4 slot

The WAFER-EHL from ICP is a 3.5” Single Board Computer built around the low-power 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J6412. The SBC is available with dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, triple display support, 1x M.2 socket, 1x PCIe Gen3 x4 among other peripherals.

The WAFER-EHL can be only configured with the 10nm Celeron J6412 System-on-Chip often seen in Mini-PCs with various ethernet ports (i.e. Partaker J6412, NX6412-4L).

