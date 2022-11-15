Elkhart Lake 3.5” SBC equipped dual 2.5GbE LAN and PCIe x4 slot

Elkhart Lake 3.5” SBC equipped dual 2.5GbE LAN and PCIe x4 slotNov 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views
The WAFER-EHL from ICP is a 3.5” Single Board Computer built around the low-power 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J6412. The SBC is available with dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, triple display support, 1x M.2 socket, 1x PCIe Gen3 x4 among other peripherals.
The WAFER-EHL can be only configured with the 10nm Celeron J6412 System-on-Chip often seen in Mini-PCs with various ethernet ports (i.e. Partaker J6412, NX6412-4L).
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel Processors Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).