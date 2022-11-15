All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Elkhart Lake 3.5” SBC equipped dual 2.5GbE LAN and PCIe x4 slot

Nov 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views

The WAFER-EHL from ICP is a 3.5” Single Board Computer built around the low-power 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron J6412. The SBC is available with dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, triple display support, 1x M.2 socket, 1x PCIe Gen3 x4 among other peripherals.

The WAFER-EHL can be only configured with the 10nm Celeron J6412 System-on-Chip often seen in Mini-PCs with various ethernet ports (i.e. Partaker J6412, NX6412-4L).

  • Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel Processors Intel Iris UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz).


WAFER-EHL + Celeron J6412 Processor
(click image to enlarge)

This 3.5” SBC can handle triple simultaneous independent displays which consist of one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 and one IEI IDPM 3040 slot. The IDPM interface can connect to display modules such as LVDS, eDP or VGA.


WAFER-EHL side view (left) and PCIe x4 slot (right)
(click images to enlarge)

This embedded device offers two RJ45 ethernet ports supported by Intel’s I225V 2.5 GbE controllers. Additionally, there is an M.2 2230 socket for Wi-Fi/BT support and a M.2 3052/2042 w/ SIM holder for additional wireless connectivity.


3.5″ SBC WAFER-EHL peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

ICP also specified that there is one PCIe x4 (PCIe Gen3 x2 signal) located on the edge of the board allowing it to interface with a PCIe expansion card or a riser card designed by IEI. 

Specifications listed for the WAFER-EHL include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • On-board LPDDR4x 3200 MHz (up to 8GB)
    • 1x SATA 6Gb/s w/ 5V SATA power connector 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports
    • 4x 10GB SFP+ (optional)
    • 1x NIM slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096×2160 @ 60Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.4 (up to 4096×2160 @ 60Hz)
    • 1x IEI IDPM 3040 slot (only for IEI eDP/LVDS/VGA module)
    • 1 x IAUDIO (2×5 pin)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 A key for Wi-Fi & BT (PCIe Gen3 x1 / USB 2.0 signal)
    • 1x M.2 3052/2042 B key w/ SIM holder (PCIe Gen3 x2 / USB 2.0 signal)
    • 1x PCIe Gen3 x4 (x2 signal) (x2 or x1+x1)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 12-bit digital I/O (2×7 pin) 
    • 1x I2C (1×4 pin)
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (1×9 pin)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 4x USB 2.0 pin header 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button 
    • Status LEDs
    • TPM 2.0
    • 1x system fan
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12V DC input power (AT/ATX mode)
  • Dimensions:
    • 146mm x 102mm

 Further information

The WAFER-EHL single board computer is listed at 384,75€ (~$398.19) on ICP’s website, although customers need to sign in to see the price. ICP also mentioned they can supplied this board with industrial-grade main memory and solid state memory at customer’s request. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

