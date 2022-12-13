Mini-PC integrates Ryzen 7 5800U and supports triple [email protected] displaysDec 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 167 views
The GXMO 58U is a Mini-PC featuring the Octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U processor along with AMD Radeon Graphics. The device is equipped with 16GB DDR4/512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.2 and triple 4K display support.
According to the product page, the GXMO 58U is only offered with the following AMD processor using 7nm FinFET TSMC technology.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Ryzen 7 5800U — 8C/16T, 1.9 GHz 4.4 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 4MB L2 Cache (10-25W); AMD Radeon Graphics (up to 2000MHz)