All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Mini-PC integrates Ryzen 7 5800U and supports triple [email protected] displays

Dec 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 167 views

The GXMO 58U is a Mini-PC featuring the Octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U processor along with AMD Radeon Graphics. The device is equipped with 16GB DDR4/512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.2 and triple 4K display support.

According to the product page, the GXMO 58U is only offered with the following AMD processor using 7nm FinFET TSMC technology. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Ryzen 7 5800U — 8C/16T, 1.9 GHz 4.4 GHz; 16MB L3 Cache; 4MB L2 Cache (10-25W); AMD Radeon Graphics (up to 2000MHz)

   
Ryzen 7 5800U specs
(click image to enlarge)
        

There is also a 2.5” SATA interface in addition to the 512GB SSD via M.2 2280 slot.  

The display interface consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports and one USB Type-C supporting  [email protected] resolution. The device also offers two USB 3.0 ports on the front side and two USB 2.0 on the rear side. 


GXMO 58U expanded view
(click image to enlarge)
        

Unlike other mini-PCs, the GXMO U58 includes a silent fan and a copper heatpipe for thermal dissipation. The design of this Mini-PC also includes a few air outlets around the case.     


GXMO 58U peripherals
(click image to enlarge)
 

Specifications listed for the GXMO 58U include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 3.0 HDD
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit LAN port 
    • 1x M.2 2030 for Wi-Fi 6 /BL 5.2
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C port
    • 2x USB 3.0 ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 ports
  • Other Features:
    • Clear CMOS
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Pro Pre-installed
  • Dimensions:
    • 112.8 x 126 x 40cm

 Further information

AndroidPC.es reported the GXMO U58 for $475.00 on AliExpress, but their link seems dead. This other AliExpress link is active, although the Mini PC is advertised for $659.83. The Mini-PC ships with 16GB DDR4, 512GB of SSD and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but it should be able to support Linux OSes as well.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...