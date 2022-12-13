Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The GXMO 58U is a Mini-PC featuring the Octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U processor along with AMD Radeon Graphics. The device is equipped with 16GB DDR4/512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.2 and triple 4K display support.

According to the product page, the GXMO 58U is only offered with the following AMD processor using 7nm FinFET TSMC technology.

