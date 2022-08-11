MiniPC taps Ryzen 5 5600U and supports triple 4K displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Supporting the Ryzen 5 5600U processor from AMD, the Aerofara TANK45 Mini PC is capable of running triple displays at [email protected] This Mini PC offers wireless internet support, one 2.4Gbps ethernet port and flexible storage.



The Ryzen 5 5600 from the Cezanne U (Zen 3) generation which features 6-cores/12-threads and has a frequency ranging from 2300 up to 4200MHz (25W). Additionally, the processor integrates a 7-cores GPU (up to 1800MHz) to enable 4k HD graphics.