MiniPC taps Ryzen 5 5600U and supports triple 4K displays

Aug 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 263 views

Supporting the Ryzen 5 5600U processor from AMD, the Aerofara TANK45 Mini PC is capable of running triple displays at [email protected] This Mini PC offers wireless internet support, one 2.4Gbps ethernet port and flexible storage.

The Ryzen 5 5600 from the Cezanne U (Zen 3) generation which features 6-cores/12-threads and has a frequency ranging from 2300 up to 4200MHz (25W). Additionally, the processor integrates a 7-cores GPU (up to 1800MHz) to enable 4k HD graphics.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U specs
(click image to enlarge)

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 250GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile the upgraded model includes 16GB RAM and up to 500GB of storage. For extra storage, there is a MicroSD card on one side of the device and a 2.5” SATA slot. 


TANK56 Expanded view
(click image to enlarge)

The triple display interface consists of one USB Type-C port and dual HDMI 2.0 ports both with [email protected] resolution. For connectivity, there is a single 2.5Gbps port and Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.3 (Intel AX210) support.

 
System fan (left) and TANK56 interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, four USB 3.0 ports, an RTC key and a DC jack input. Aerofara mentioned that the TANK56 ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but it also supports Linux-based operating systems. According to the product page, the built-in fan is made of copper aluminum alloy to optimize the cooling system. 

Specifications listed for the Aerofara TANK56 include:

  • Processor System:
    • AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor (up to 4.2Ghz Turbo)
    • AMD Radeon Graphics w/ 7 CUs (up to 1800 MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot
    • 1x 2.5” SATA Slot
    • 1x MicroSD card
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.4Gbps LAN port 
    • Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 support (Intel AX210)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 4x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • RTC key 
  • Power:
    • 1x DC jack input
  • Dimensions:
    • 112 x 42 x 126mm

Further information

The base model of the Tank56 is available for $499.99 on Aerofara’s website. The upgraded model sells for $559 and it’s available on the same product page. 

