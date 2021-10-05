First 3.5-inch Ryzen V2000 SBC breaks cover

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase’s 3.5-inch “IB952” SBC runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 2x M.2, COM, DP, and 6x USB, including a DP-ready Type-C port.



Ibase announced what appears to be the first 3.5-inch SBC built around AMD’s 7nm fabricated Ryzen Embedded V2000. The IB952, which follows Ibase’s 3.5-inch, Ryzen V1000 powered IB918, appears to be only the second V2000-based board smaller than Mini-ITX boards such as Ibase’s MI989. (The other is ASRock’s smaller 101 x 101mm 4×4-V2000.) The Ubuntu-ready SBC is designed for POS, kiosk, digital signage, and factory automation applications.







IB952 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores compared to the 14nm Zen 1 cores on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. The V2000 doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. Graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

Two octas-core SKUs are highlighted, although you may be able order the two hexa-core models as well. You can choose between a V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates with 35-54W TDP or the 1.7GHz/4.15GHz V2718 with 10-25W TDP. Ibase provides up to 64GB DDR4, including optional ECC RAM.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Ibase claims support for 4x independent 4K displays, but we can’t see how that is possible. 4K would be available via the DisplayPort, eDP, and USB Type-C with DP support, but not likely through the LVDS interface.

The IB952 provides dual SATA interfaces and supports NVMe storage on the M.2 M-key slot. For networking, there are dual GbE ports, and WiFi/BT is supported on the M.2 E-key.







More IB952 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The SBC provides a generous 6x USB ports, including 3x USB 3.1 (probably Gen1), 2x USB 2.0, and the dual-mode Type-C port. There is also a RS232/422/485 port, RS232 header, DIO, TPM, watchdog, and a 12-24V input. The board supports a 0 to 60°C range with the help of a heatsink, which appears to be standard, and which would more accurately be referred to as a fansink.

Specifications listed for the IB952 include:

Processor — AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 or V2718 (8x Zen 2 cores at 2.9GHz/4.25GHz or 1.7GHz/4.15GHz V2718); Radeon Vega GPUs

Memory — Up to 64GB DDR4-2400 via 2x sockets, including optional ECC

Storage: 2x SATA 3.0 slots NVMe available via M.2 M-key (see expansion)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (PCIe-based Intel I211); wireless available via M.2 E-key (see expansion)

Display/media I/O: DisplayPort at up to 4K Second DP available via USB Type-C up to 4K eDP up to 4K LVDS (18/24-bit single/dual-channel) 4x independent displays Audio I/O headers (Realtek ALC888S)

Other I/O: 3x USB 3.1 host ports 2x USB 2.0 ports USB Type-C port with DP support RS232/422/485 DB9 port RS232 header 8-bit DIO

Expansion: M.2 M-key 2280 slot with NVMe support M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT

Other features — TPM 2.0; watchdog; hardware monitoring; fansink

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C with 95%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance @ 60°C

Power — 12-24V DC header input; consumption with base clock, 32GB RAM at 12V: 7.61A (V2748) or 3.92A (V2718)

Dimensions — 147 x 102mm (3.5-inch)

Operating system — Ubuntu; Windows 10



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IB952. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

