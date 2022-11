Ryzen 5/7 based Mini-PC offers 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Topton is offering a Mini-PC sold as barebones or configured with up to 64GB DDR4/2TB NVMe. The TP-X4F also offers triple 4K @60Hz displays, three M.2 2280 NVMe for SSD storage and an it integrates an active cooling system.

The AMD processors found on this TP-X4F are based on the TSMC 7nm FinFET process node.

— ADVERTISEMENT —