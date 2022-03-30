Tiger Lake-U mini-PC ready for drone duty

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s Linux-ready “PICO-TGU4-SEMI” industrial mini-PC is available for pre-order at $809. The fanless system has an 11th Gen U-series CPU plus GbE, 2.5GbE, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, M.2 M-key, and mini-PCIe with mSATA.



Aaeon has posted a pre-order page for a 122 x 80.8 x 50.4mm embedded mini-PC based on its PICO-TGU4 Pico-ITX SBC. The PICO-TGU4-SEMI is primarily designed for drones, but also supports other edge AI applications like robotics or factory applications. The price is $809, with shipments due April 8.







PICO-TGU4-SEMI, front and back

The fanless system runs Win 10 or Ubuntu 20.04.2 with Linux Kernel 5.8 on the dual-core, 2.2GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-1115G4E from Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U family. You get 8GB LPDDR4x-3200 as a default, expandable to 32GB.

The PICO-TGU4-SEMI provides GbE and 2.5GbE ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0b port at up to [email protected] Storage is enabled via an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen4 x4 support, as well a mini-PCIe slot with PCIe/mSATA or USB 2.0 support. According to a press release from Aaeon, there are options for 2x RS-232/422/485 and up to 8x USB ports.







PICO-TGU4-SEMI block diagram (left) and PICO-TGU4 SBC

Other features include an HD audio interface, eSPI, and either SMBus or optional I2C. The 0.38 kg system has a lockable 12VDC jack, a watchdog timer, and 0 to 50°C support. Options include TPM 2.0, as well as VESA, wall, and DIN-rail mounting kits.



Further information

The PICO-TGU4-SEMI is available for pre-order at $809 with 8GB RAM and shipments are due April 8. More information may be found on Aaeon’s product page and shopping page.

