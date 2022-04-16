ASRock new series of 4×4 BOX5000 mini-PCs now powered by AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASROCK Industrial has recently unveiled three 4X4 BOX-5000 mini PCs(4X4 BOX-5800U, 4X4 BOX-5600U, and 4X4 BOX-5400U) equipped with AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 U-series processors. By using AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, ASRock plans to capture business and home applications such as Kiosks, digital signage and other remote access applications.

ASRock’s newest mini-PCs incorporate AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 5 5600U, and Ryzen 3 5400U processors which feature up to 8 cores/16 threads to enhance computing performance. The newest architecture also features an improved AMD Radeon Graphics controller to increase the visual experience. According to ASRock, the mini-PCs integrated with Zen 3 processors achieve up to 17% single-thread and multi-thread performance compared to the previous Zen 2 processor architecture.

Zen 2 vs Zen 3 benchmark

These mini PCs are enabled to support quad displays outputs and dual 2.5 Gigabit ethernet ports. The storage support is flexible since it provides access to one M.2 key M SSD as well as SATA 3.0 storage. The wireless interface consists of Wi-Fi 6E (supports 6GHz band) and Bluetooth 5.2 through M.2 module. Also, there are three USB ports available (2x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.2) and one audio jack on the front panel.





4x4BOX 5000s Series front view (left) and rear view (right)

The mini-PCs come in a small footprint (110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm), include a VESA mounting and a 90W power adapter. The company also indicates that these mini-PCs consume about 6.7W in idle mode to reduce operation costs.





4x4BOX 5000s Series isometric view (left) and top view (right)

ASROCK provides OS support for Windows 10 and Windows 11. AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000U series processors have partial support for Linux operating systems but ASRock has not made an official announcement about it yet. Another helpful feature is the TPM 2.0 onboard IC to provide hardware-based security.

Some of the most relevant features of the 4×4 BOX Series mini-PCs include:

Processor System: 4X4 BOX-5800U AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U, 8-Cores (up to 4.4GHz) 4X4 BOX-5600U AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U, 6-Cores (up to 4.2GHz) 4X4 BOX-5400U AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U, 4-Cores (up to 4.0GHz)

BIOS: AMI SPI 128 Mbit BIOS

Memory/storage: ‧2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM 64GB(32GB per DIMM) DDR4 3200 MHz 1 x M.2 (KEY M, 2242/2260/2280) with PCIe x4 1 x SATA 3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)

Graphics Controller: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (Controller)

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz) DisplayPort 1.2a, DP++ (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz) Max 4 display (Included 2 outputs from Type C) Realtek ALC233 HD Audio

Connectivity: LAN1 Realtek RTL8125BG with 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps LAN2 Realtek R8111FPV with 10/100/1000 Mbps (supports DASH) Wi-Fi 6E(support 6GHz band) Bluetooth 5.2 (via M.2 module)

Expansion Slot: 1x M.2 Key E 1x 2230 PCIe USB 2.0 for wireless module 1 x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.2

USB: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type A) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C, Supports DP 1.2a display output) 2 x USB 2.0

OS Support: Windows 10/11

Other features: TPM 2.0 onboard IC and Watchdog timer (256 segments) CE and FCC Class A certified

Power: 19V/90W Power Adapter AT/ATX supported

Operating temperature 0 to 40°C

Dimensions: 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm



Further information

The mini-PCs are already listed on ASRock’s official website, but pricing information was not available. Refer to their Inquiry section for more info.