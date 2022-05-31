CHUWI launches RZBOX 2022 mini PC based on AMD RYZEN 7 5800H APU

CHUWI launches RZBOX 2022 mini PC based on AMD RYZEN 7 5800H APUMay 30, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views
Chuwi has recently revealed a mini-PC that features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz) integrated with the Radeon RX Vega 8-core GPU (up to 170MHz). Unlike other mini-PCs for light use, the RZBOX 2022 was designed to run modern games, entertainment systems, etc. Price starts at $639 available at Chuwi’s website.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H implements the Zen 3 architecture (7nm process), features 8-cores and 16 threads. To complement the powerful processor, there are 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) and dual-channel memory slots for additional capacity (up to 64GB). As in other previous Chuwi mini-PC models, the RZBOX comes with 512GB SSD and dual M.2 SSD slots for even more storage.
For wireless connectivity, the RZBOX is enabled with AMD’s RZ608 module to handle Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.
Chuwi also specified their mini PC can manage triple displays (4k @60Hz) supporting one HDMI, one VGA and one DisplayPort. Other standard interfaces include dual RJ45 LAN ports, two USB 3.0, three USB 2.0 and one USB-C.
The company stated the RZBOX is compatible with Linux, but it ships with Windows 10 pre-installed. The RZBOX is capable of supporting Windows 11 for those users who want to upgrade.
Specifications listed for the RZBOX 2022 include:
- Processor System:
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 8C16T (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz)
- Memory/Storage:
- 16 GB DDR4
- 515 GB SSD (PCIE)
- 2x SODIMM 3200MHz (up to 64GB)
- 2x M.2 SSD (PCIE/SATA3)
- Connectivity:
- WIFI6(802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 2x Gigabit RJ45 LAN ports
- Display/Graphics:
- 1x HDMI
- 1x VGA
- 1x DisplayPort
- AMD Radeon™ Graphics (4K @60Hz)
- Audio:
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 3.5mm mic jack
- USB:
- 3x USB-A 2.0
- 2x USB-A 3.0
- 1x USB type-C
- OS:
- Win10, Win11
- Linux
- Power:
- 90W 19V/4.47A DC
- Dimensions:
- 177.5 x 188.0 x 61.5 mm
- Material – Al-Mg Alloy & Polycarbonate
The RZBOX 2022 model starts at $639 on Chuwi’s website and through Amazon US for $659 with Chuwi’s coupon.
