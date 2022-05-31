CHUWI launches RZBOX 2022 mini PC based on AMD RYZEN 7 5800H APU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Chuwi has recently revealed a mini-PC that features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz) integrated with the Radeon RX Vega 8-core GPU (up to 170MHz). Unlike other mini-PCs for light use, the RZBOX 2022 was designed to run modern games, entertainment systems, etc. Price starts at $639 available at Chuwi’s website.



The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H implements the Zen 3 architecture (7nm process), features 8-cores and 16 threads. To complement the powerful processor, there are 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) and dual-channel memory slots for additional capacity (up to 64GB). As in other previous Chuwi mini-PC models, the RZBOX comes with 512GB SSD and dual M.2 SSD slots for even more storage.

AM7 Ryzen 5800H specs (left) and RZBOX 2022 exploded view (right)

For wireless connectivity, the RZBOX is enabled with AMD’s RZ608 module to handle Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.



RZBOX 2022 interfaces

Chuwi also specified their mini PC can manage triple displays (4k @60Hz) supporting one HDMI, one VGA and one DisplayPort. Other standard interfaces include dual RJ45 LAN ports, two USB 3.0, three USB 2.0 and one USB-C.

AM7 Ryzen 5800H benchmark (click image to enlarge)

The company stated the RZBOX is compatible with Linux, but it ships with Windows 10 pre-installed. The RZBOX is capable of supporting Windows 11 for those users who want to upgrade.

Specifications listed for the RZBOX 2022 include:

Processor System: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 8C16T (3.2GHz – 4.4GHz)

Memory/Storage: 16 GB DDR4 515 GB SSD (PCIE) 2x SODIMM 3200MHz (up to 64GB) 2x M.2 SSD (PCIE/SATA3)

Connectivity: WIFI6(802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.2 2x Gigabit RJ45 LAN ports

Display/Graphics: 1x HDMI 1x VGA 1x DisplayPort AMD Radeon™ Graphics (4K @60Hz)

Audio: 3.5mm headphone jack 3.5mm mic jack

USB: 3x USB-A 2.0 2x USB-A 3.0 1x USB type-C

OS: Win10, Win11 Linux

Power: 90W 19V/4.47A DC

Dimensions: 177.5 x 188.0 x 61.5 mm Material – Al-Mg Alloy & Polycarbonate



Further information

The RZBOX 2022 model starts at $639 on Chuwi’s website and through Amazon US for $659 with Chuwi’s coupon.