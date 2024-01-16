AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 Targets Robotics and Industrial Solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The UP Xtreme 7100, AAEON’s newest addition to its range of developer boards, is engineered with a specific focus on applications in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles, and broader industrial automation. This device features a fanless design and is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. It also includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, catering to the high-speed connectivity demands inherent in these applications.

According to AAEON’s press release, the new UP XTREME 7100 can be ordered with the following two processors from the Intel N-series:

