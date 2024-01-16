AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 Targets Robotics and Industrial Solutions

AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 Targets Robotics and Industrial SolutionsJan 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views
The UP Xtreme 7100, AAEON’s newest addition to its range of developer boards, is engineered with a specific focus on applications in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles, and broader industrial automation. This device features a fanless design and is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. It also includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, catering to the high-speed connectivity demands inherent in these applications.
According to AAEON’s press release, the new UP XTREME 7100 can be ordered with the following two processors from the Intel N-series:
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
- Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units