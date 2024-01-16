All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 Targets Robotics and Industrial Solutions

Jan 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 101 views

The UP Xtreme 7100, AAEON’s newest addition to its range of developer boards, is engineered with a specific focus on applications in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles, and broader industrial automation. This device features a fanless design and is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. It also includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, catering to the high-speed connectivity demands inherent in these applications.

According to AAEON’s press release, the new UP XTREME 7100 can be ordered with the following two processors from the Intel N-series:

  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
  • Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units


UP XTREME 7100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board offers a mix of onboard and SSD-based storage solutions, with up to 64GB of eMMC and 6Gb/s SATA support. It includes an M.2 2280 M-Key for additional storage and is compatible with the Hailo-8 M.2 2280 AI module for enhanced inferencing capabilities. Additional expansion is possible through its M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, catering to Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity.


UP XTREME 7100 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Understanding the need for high-speed data transfer, the UP Xtreme 7100 features two RJ-45 ports (Intel I226-IT 2.5GbE), four USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port supporting DP 1.4a. There’s also an eDP 1.3 connector for display output, ensuring smooth and fast data and video transmission.


AAEON’s UP XTREME 7100
(click image to enlarge)

The UP Xtreme 7100 boasts an extensive range of communication interfaces, crucial for robotic applications. For example, it includes terminal blocks for serial communication, a 30-pin board-to-board connector, and options for digital I/O, GPIO, and isolated RS-232/422/485 functions. Additionally, it supports CAN 2.0B and includes a DIP switch and LED indicators for smooth integration in CANBus networks.

Specifications listed for the UP Xtreme 7100 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5
    • Up to 64GB onboard eMMC
    • 1x SATA 6Gb/s
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key
  • Display:
    • 1x GDI connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 3052 B-Key w/ Nano SIM slot
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
    • 30-pin board-to-board connector
    • 6-pin GPIO
    • 8-in/8-out Digital I/O
    • 1x UART
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
    • RTC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃ (w/ heatsink)
  • Power:
    • 9-36V DC 
    • 52W~55W
  • Mechanical:
    • 120.35mm x 122.5mm
    • 0.5kg

Further information

The variant equipped with the i3-N305 processor is priced at $648.00, while the model featuring the N97 processor is available for $445.00. These devices can be purchased through the AAEON online shop.

