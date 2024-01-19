Jetway Unveils 3.5” SBC with Dual 2.5GbE Ports and Triple 4K@60Hz Display Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Jetway unveiled this week the JF35-ADN1 which is a 3.5” SubCompact single-board computer powered by the Intel Processor N97 CPU. This new embedded device aims at the field of industrial robotics payment systems, machine vision and beyond with its DDR5 memory support and extensive I/O interfaces.

The product announcement highlights that the JF35-ADN1 is configurable with the Intel N97 CPU from the N-Series processors. Additionally, Jetway offers the flexibility for customers to request other compatible CPUs.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

