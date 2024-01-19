All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Jetway Unveils 3.5” SBC with Dual 2.5GbE Ports and Triple 4K@60Hz Display Support

Jan 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 157 views

Jetway unveiled this week the JF35-ADN1 which is a 3.5” SubCompact single-board computer powered by the Intel Processor N97 CPU. This new embedded device aims at the field of industrial robotics payment systems, machine vision and beyond with its DDR5 memory support and extensive I/O interfaces.

The product announcement highlights that the JF35-ADN1 is configurable with the Intel N97 CPU from the N-Series processors. Additionally, Jetway offers the flexibility for customers to request other compatible CPUs.

  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units


JF35-ADN1 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board provides multiple storage options, including a 64GB eMMC, SATA support, and an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe storage expansion. These extensive storage options are coupled with support for up to 32GB of DDR5 system memory via SODIMM.

The JF35-ADN1 stands out with its extensive high-speed connectivity options. It features two lightning-fast RJ-45 ports running at 2.5GbE, as well as both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Additionally, it offers eight USB 2.0 interfaces, split between physical ports and internal connectors. Users can enhance connectivity further by installing Wi-Fi 6 and 4G/5G modules via the board’s M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3042/52 B-Key slots.


JF35-ADN1 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Its flexible display options comprise two HDMI 2.0b ports and DP 1.4a, accessible through the USB Type-C port. This setup enables users to simultaneously connect up to three 4K displays at 60Hz, ensuring exceptional visual clarity. Additionally, it features an internal LVDS connector paired with eDP, further expanding display possibilities.


Jetway JF35-ADN1
(click image to enlarge)

For AGV applications, the SBC offers a rich selection of internal connectors. It hosts six serial connectors, with one supporting RS-232/422/485, and the remaining five supporting RS-232 functionality. These connectors are complemented by an 8-bit GPIO, an SMBus interface, and an audio header that can enhance user-friendliness when deployed in payment system solutions.

Specifications listed for the JF35-ADN1 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x DDR5 4800MHz, Single Channel SODIMM
    • Onboard 64GB eMMC 5.1 (optional)
    • 1x SATA3
    • 1x M-Key 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x2) support NVMe
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.4a
    • 1x LVDS
  • Audio:
    • 1x external Line-out/MIC combo
    • 1x internal speaker
    • Realtek ALC897 Audio code
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel i225-V, 10/100/2500Base
  • Expansion:
    • 1x E-Key 2230 (USB2.0/PCIe 3.0 x1) support CNVi
    • 1x B-key 3042/3052 (USB3.1/USB2.0) support 4G/5G module
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232/422/485 (COM 1 support 5V/12V)
    • 5x RS232
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 4x USB 2.0
    • 4x USB 2.0 (5-pin)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • 1x CPU Smart Fan
    • 2x Status LEDs
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
    • RTC, WDT
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12 to 28V DC (via AT/ATX connector)
  • Mechanical:
    • 148 x 102mm 

Further information

Jetway’s announcement didn’t reveal the price for the JF35-ADN1. See the product page for additional information.

