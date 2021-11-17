Tiger Lake-U module offers quad displays and PCIe Gen4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s “COM-TGUC6” Compact Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen ULP “E” and “GRE” processors with up to 32GB DDR4, quad display support, 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, PCIe Gen3 x5, and PCIe Gen4 x4.



Aaeon has launched its COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which it teased over a year ago. The module joins other Tiger Lake ULP3 (Tiger Lake-U) based Compact Type 6 entries including Adlink’s cExpress-TL, Kontron’s COMe-cTL6, Portwell’s PCOM-B656VGL, and Congatec’s Conga-TC570 and more industrial Conga-TC570r.







COM-TGUC6, front and back

The COM-TGUC6 is available in four major SKUs. You can choose between a quad-core, 1.1GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-1145G7E and 1.8GHz/4.40GHz i7-1185G7E models, as well as their respective, industrial temperature, GRE variants. The GRE models, which are also supported on the Compact modules listed above, add Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), as well as Intel Safety Island functional safety (FuSa) technology. Other models, including the dual core i3 and Celeron 6305E, are also listed on the datasheet. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows should do the job.

Like the Conga-TC570r, the COM-TGUC6 is limited to 32GB DDR4-3200, compared to 64GB for the other models. In-band ECC RAM is supported on some SKUs. The 95 x 95mm module is equipped with an Intel I225LM controller for 2.5GbE Ethernet with WoL.

Quadruple independent displays are enabled via 3x DDI, VGA, and either LVDS or eDP. Other I/O includes 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA 3.0, 2x UART, and 8-bit GPIO.







COM-TGUC6 block diagram

Expansion options include PCIe Gen3 x5 and PCIe Gen4 x4 (PEG). Other features include I2C, LPC, SMBus, HD audio, a watchdog, and optional TPM 2.0.

The 12VDC module is available in 0 to 60°C or on the GRE models, -40 to 85° ranges. There is 0-90% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. Options include a fan, heatspreader, and CPU cooler, as well as a ECB-920A-A11 COM Express evaluation carrier.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the COM-TGUC6. More information may be found on Aaeon’s product page.

