52Pi introduces the NVdigi, a flexible expansion board designed specifically for the latest Raspberry Pi 5, seamlessly combining high-quality S/PDIF audio output with increased storage capacity.

The NVdigi incorporates the HiFiBerry Digi+, providing superior S/PDIF audio output. It directly connects to the Raspberry Pi 5’s I2S sound port, ensuring clean audio signal integrity without the need for USB conversion.