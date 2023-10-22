All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MusicPi audio expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico

Oct 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 561 views

SB Components has launched a low cost and high quality audio expansion board compatible with the open-source Raspberry Pi Pico. The device provides multiple audio outputs, a small display and a microSD card for convenient storage.

The Pico Audio Expansion board provides female headers to accommodate the low-cost Raspberry Pi Pico. Additionally, it provides two 20-pin headers routed to the Raspberry Pi Pico female headers for I/O expansion. 


Pico Audio Expansion board
(click image to enlarge)

This expansion board features the PCM5100A which is a 2VRMS DirectPath Stereo DAC with 32-bit resolution and a 384kHz sampling rate.

The Pico Audio Expansion provides various audio output options to accommodate a diverse set of audio requirements. For example, users can connect their headphones for listening with amplified audio. Alternatively, users can channel the audio to external speakers through the unamplified line-level outputs. 


Bluetooth Audio Expansion
(click image to enlarge)

To address EMI issues, the board incorporates the NS4150 which is described as a 3W Mono Class D Audio Amplifier designed with Enhanced Emission Elimination technology and compliant with FCC-radiated emission standards.


MusicPi boards
(click image to enlarge)

For multimedia interfaces, the expansion board is equipped with a small screen (specific details not provided), along with fully programmable buttons which can serve various purposes including controlling audio playback, navigating menus, triggering actions, and more.

Specifications listed for the Pico Audio Expansion include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Audio:
    • Amplified Headphones (3.5mm) w/ PAM8908JER
    • 3W Mono Class D audio amplifier (NS4150)
    • 32-bit DAC (PCM5100A) 
    • Unamplified Line-Level
    • 3W Speaker Output per channel
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • GPIO header for Raspberry Pi Pico
    • 3x Programmable buttons
    • 1x RGB LED
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 85°C 
  • Mechanical:
    • Compatible w/ Raspberry Pi Pico form factor

The company is also promoting another audio board featuring a CRS sixth-generation BlueCore Bluetooth chip along with CVC Voice enhancement technology for improved audio clarity.

Specifications listed for the Bluetooth Audio Board include:

  • Audio Interfaces: MIC, AUX_in (reserved), AUX_out (3.5mm headphones)
  • Amplifier Output: Up to 3W per channel (left & right channels)
  • Buttons: MFB (Multi-Function Button), PLAY, V-, V+, PREV, NEXT
  • TWS Modes: Host and Slave modes for true wireless stereo (TWS) functionality
  • Compatibility: Suitable for audio testing, DIY projects, & professional audio applications
  • Power Supply: USB, Battery, SPI (selectable via “Power Switch” jumper)
    Charging Interface: VCHG (reserved)

Further information

The Pico Audio Expansion board is available at an early bird price of approximately $24.00, while the early bird price for the Bluetooth Audio board is $31.00. See the product page on Kickstarter.

