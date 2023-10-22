MusicPi audio expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SB Components has launched a low cost and high quality audio expansion board compatible with the open-source Raspberry Pi Pico. The device provides multiple audio outputs, a small display and a microSD card for convenient storage.

The Pico Audio Expansion board provides female headers to accommodate the low-cost Raspberry Pi Pico. Additionally, it provides two 20-pin headers routed to the Raspberry Pi Pico female headers for I/O expansion.