Multi sensor device packed with Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sfera Labs released the Exo Sense RP which is a compact module that combines sensors to monitor air quality, humidity, temperature, light, motion and audio sensing. Unlike the SENSE board by Nexus Electronics and presented by LinuxGizmos a few days ago, the Exo Sense RP integrates a Raspberry Pi RP2040 IC.

Featuring a dual core ARM Cortex-M0+ processor (up to 133MHz), with 16MB of Flash and 264kB of RAM, the MCU offers more than enough speed and supports several data protocols to interface with various types of sensors efficiently.

— ADVERTISEMENT —







Exo Sense RP circuitry (left) and enclosure (right)

(click images to enlarge)



Targeting commercial and smart-home applications, the Exo Sense RP offers protection against over-voltages and reverse polarity. Furthermore, it includes a 1.1A resettable fuse as last resort against overcurrent events.





Exo Sense RP block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



According to the company, the device supports the same programming languages as the RP2040 IC (C/C++ and MicroPython) and is compatible with popular IDEs such as Visual Studio and Arduino IDE. Documentation related to libraries and user guides can be found using this link and also in their GitHub page.



Panasonic EKMC motion sensor coverage (click image to enlarge)



Relevant specs listed for the Exo Sense RP include:

Processor System: Raspberry Pi RP2040, dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ processor clocked up to 133MHz, along with 264kB of SRAM

Memory/Storage: 216MB on-board Flash memory 16kbit SRAM with EEPROM backup Hidden microSD slot for data logging

Sensors: SHT40 from Sensirion which is a sensor that detects temperature and humidity SGP40 from Sensirion which is a sensor that detects air quality (VOC) OPT3001 from TI which detects ambient light sensor (ALS) EKMC from Panasonic which is a PIR motion sensor ICS-43432 from TDK which is a digital I²S interface microphone for audio recording and environment noise detection Earthquake sensor module (optional)

I/O: 2x digital inputs for potential-free contacts or TTL level I/O (1-Wire, I2C, Wiegand support) 1x open collector output w/ 100mA max current output (short-circuit & over current protected) RS-485 interface to the RP2040 UART serial pins (ESD protected) GPIO/PWM-controlled piezoelectric buzzer, for acoustic feedback GPIO-controlled LED

USB: Hidden micro-USB port with Micro-AB receptacle (programming & debugging)

Other Features: Battery-backed RTC

Power: 10-28V w/ (surge and reverse polarity protected) features a 1.1A resettable fuse

Dimensions: 80 x 80mm wall-mount ABS case w/ fast snap-in terminal block



Further information

The Exo Sense RP is available for ~$244 on Sfera Labs’ website and seems to be in stock as of publication date.