DIGI SOMs integrate pre-certified dual-band Wi-Fi 5/BL5 and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity
The Digi ConnectCore MP1 is an industrial embedded System-on-Module platform which integrates the STM32MP157C microprocessor and a 3D GPU (Vivante – OpenGL ES) 2.0. This SoM offers up to 176x GPIOs ports and security features such as TrustZone, tamper pins, cryptographic processors, etc.
The datasheet specifies the Vivante 3D GPU has a performance up to 26 Mtriangle/s, 133 Mpixel/s. See the block diagram below for complete details.
- STM32MP157C — Arm dual-core Cortex-A7 (up to 650MHz), L1 32kB I, L1 32kB D, 128kB/256kB L2 Cache; Cortex-M4 w/ FPU/MPU (up to 209MHz); 3D GPU Vivante (up to 544MHz)