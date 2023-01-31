DIGI SOMs integrate pre-certified dual-band Wi-Fi 5/BL5 and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Digi ConnectCore MP1 is an industrial embedded System-on-Module platform which integrates the STM32MP157C microprocessor and a 3D GPU (Vivante – OpenGL ES) 2.0. This SoM offers up to 176x GPIOs ports and security features such as TrustZone, tamper pins, cryptographic processors, etc.

The datasheet specifies the Vivante 3D GPU has a performance up to 26 Mtriangle/s, 133 Mpixel/s. See the block diagram below for complete details.

