DIGI SOMs integrate pre-certified dual-band Wi-Fi 5/BL5 and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Jan 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 114 views

The Digi ConnectCore MP1 is an industrial embedded System-on-Module  platform which integrates the STM32MP157C microprocessor and a 3D GPU (Vivante – OpenGL ES) 2.0. This SoM offers up to 176x GPIOs ports and security features such as TrustZone, tamper pins, cryptographic processors, etc. 

The datasheet specifies the Vivante 3D GPU has a performance up to 26 Mtriangle/s, 133 Mpixel/s. See the block diagram below for complete details.

  • STM32MP157C — Arm dual-core Cortex-A7 (up to 650MHz), L1 32kB I, L1 32kB D, 128kB/256kB L2 Cache; Cortex-M4 w/ FPU/MPU (up to 209MHz); 3D GPU Vivante (up to 544MHz)


Digi ConnectCore MP1 block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

For product-development, Digi seems to provide their own Digi Embedded Yocto 4.0 (bootloader, Linux kernel, root file system). The company’s GitHub can be found here. Additional documentation related to hardware, Digi TrustFence and Smart IOmux can be found under Digi/Resources.


Digi ConnectCore MP1 System on Module
(click image to enlarge)

Digi also launched the CC-WMP157-KIT which is a compatible development board for the Digi ConnectCore MP1. The dev kit includes support for HDMI, LVDS, MIPI display, MIPI camera, Gigabit LAN, 1x MicroSD Card slot, 1x PCIe mini w/ SIM card, 1x mikroBUS connector, Digi XBee support, etc.

 
Digi CC-WMP157-KIT
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Digi ConnectCore MP157 SoM include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 1GB DDR3L
    • Up to 1GB SLC NAND Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5 dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (up to 433.3 Mbps)
    • 10/100 M or Gigabit Ethernet
    • GMAC IEEE 1588v2 (MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII)
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI-CEC
    • 4x SAI (stereo audio: I2S, PDM, SPDIF Tx)
    • 4x SPDIF Rx inputs
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 high-speed host
    • 1x USB 2.0 full-speed OTG
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 176 I/O ports w/ interrupts
    • 6x I2C, 6x SPI, 4x UART + 4x USART
    • 1x Digital Filter for Sigma Delta Modulator
    • 2x ADCs (up to 16-bit)
    • 2x CAN FD (including 1x TTCAN)
    • 3x SDMMC up to 8-bit (SD / eMMC / SDIO)
  • Timers:
    • 2x 16-bit Advanced motor control timers
    • 10x 16-bit General-Purpose timers
    • 5x 16-bit Low-power timers
    • 2x 32-bit timers w/ up to 4 IC/OC/PWM or pulse counter and quadrature
    • 2x 4 Cortex-A7 system timers (secure, non-secure, virtual, hypervisor)
    • 1x SysTick M4 timer
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Temperature sensor
    • Secure RTC
    • 3x WDT
  • Security:
    • Secure boot, TrustZone
    • 3x Tamper pins including 
    • 2x CRC calculation units
    • 2x Cryptographic processors
    • Digi TrustFence
  • Power:
  • Operating Temperature:
    • −40 °C to 85 °C
  • Mechanical:
    • 29 x 29 x 3mm

Further information

The product page for Digi ConnectCore MP157 Development Kit can be found here. Distributors such as Mouser and DigiKey are selling the dev kit for $226.06 and $199.99 respectively. The kit includes the dev kit with the SoM, 1x Console port cable, 1x dual-band wireless antenna and 1x power supply/accessories. The datasheet also mentions Digi will provide a 3-year warranty for these products.

