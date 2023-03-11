All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera introduced at $50.00

Mar 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views

The latest Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera is a 1.6MP camera based on the Sony IMX296 sensor and it’s compatible with all RPi boards with CSI connector. This new camera module is suitable for machine vision applications and fast motion photography since it can capture rapid motion without rolling shutter artifacts.

The Sony IMX296LQR-C sensor is described as a diagonal 6.3mm CMOS active pixel type solid-state image sensor with a square pixel array and 1.58 M effective pixels. This chip features a global shutter with variable charge-integration time.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


 
Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The documentation page specifies that “The Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera can also operate with shorter exposure times – down to 30µs, given enough light – than a rolling shutter camera, which makes it useful for high-speed photography.”

The Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera is also supported by the libcamera software library.


Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera
(click image to enlarge)

The product brief specifies that the Global Shutter Camera includes a C to CS mount adapter, a screwdriver, a 150 mm ribbon cable and removable plastic back cover for protection.

See the demonstration below which shows the output from the High Quality Camera with rolling shutter artifacts and the output from the Global Shutter Camera.

Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera Demo

Specifications listed for the Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera include:

  • Sensor:
    • Sony IMX296LQR-C
  • Resolution:
    • 1.58 MP
  • Video Modes:
    • 1456 x 1088p60
  • Sensor Image Area:
    • 6.3 mm sensor diagonal
  • Optical Size:
    • 1/2.9″
  • Pixel Size:
    • 3.45μm × 3.45μm
  • Output:
    • RAW10
  • Focus:
    • Adjustable
  • Maximum Exposure Times:
    • 15.5
  • Tripod mount:
    • 1/4”-20
  • Mechanical:
    • 38 × 38 × 19.8mm (29.5mm adapter & dust cap)
    • 34 g (41 g with adapter & dust cap)

Further information

The Raspberry Pi Global Shutter is available for ~$50.00 in stores as The Pi Hut and Pi Shop.us. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...