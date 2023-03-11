Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera introduced at $50.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The latest Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera is a 1.6MP camera based on the Sony IMX296 sensor and it’s compatible with all RPi boards with CSI connector. This new camera module is suitable for machine vision applications and fast motion photography since it can capture rapid motion without rolling shutter artifacts.

The Sony IMX296LQR-C sensor is described as a diagonal 6.3mm CMOS active pixel type solid-state image sensor with a square pixel array and 1.58 M effective pixels. This chip features a global shutter with variable charge-integration time.