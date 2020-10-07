First Tiger Lake embedded PCs earn their stripes

Vecow’s rugged “SPC-7000/7100” system runs Linux or Win 10 on 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 32GB DDR4-3200, GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 3x M.2, and dual 4K displays.



Vecow has announced the first embedded system we have seen that runs Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. The 150.4 x 106.2 x 48.1mm SPC-7000 and 150.4 x 106.2 x 62.1mm SPC-7100 are identical except for the addition of a heatsink on top of the SPC-7100, which increases its height. The heatsink allows the operating range to bump up from the heatspreader-equipped SPC-7000’s -40 to 70°C to -40 to 85°C (both when running at a 15W TDP). Both models support Linux and Windows 10.







SPC-7000 (left) and SPC-7100

The SPC-7000/7100 is surprisingly close in size and specs to Vecow’s SPC-6000 , which is based on the Elkhart Lake Atom x6425RE. Although Vecow has hardly stretched the limits of what’s possible with Tiger Lake in this compact system, omitting new features such as USB 4.0 (Thunderbolt 4) or quadruple or even triple 4K displays, it is still remarkable how the common 10nm fabrication process shared by Tiger Lake and Elkhart Lake have blurred the difference between the capabilities of Intel’s Core and Atom processors.

The SPC-7000/7100 supports AI-related applications including factory automation, service robot, cellular v2x, smart retail and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. Although Tiger Lake offers a much higher AI capability than Elkhart Lake — it is the first Intel processor in which AI acceleration is driven by the GPU — there is no mention of support for the Vecow VHub AI Developer stack provided for the SPC-6000.



GPC-1000

The SPC-7000/7100 follows other Core-based Vecow systems such as its 10th Gen Comet Lake-S based ECX-2000 and its 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh powered GPC-1000. This week, Vecow announced that it has collaborated with UnitX on a CorteX deep learning based surface defect inspection solution that runs on the GPC-1000 along with an imaging system called OptiX.



Inside the SPC-7000/7100

The SPC-7000/7100 appears to support any Core i7/i5/i3 11th Gen UP3 model. However, Vecow lists only two embedded “E” 11th Gen ULP3 processors for both the SPC-7000 and SPC-7100:

Core i7-1185G7E — quad-core with 1.2GHz (12W), 1.8GHz (15W), 2.8GHz (28W) and 4.4GHz Turbo; 96EU Iris Xe Graphics

— quad-core with 1.2GHz (12W), 1.8GHz (15W), 2.8GHz (28W) and 4.4GHz Turbo; 96EU Iris Xe Graphics Core i5-1145G7E — quad-core with 1.1GHz (12W), 1.5GHz (15W), 2.6GHz (28W) and 4.1GHz Turbo; 80EU Iris Xe Graphics

These “E” models, which are supported by Adlink’s cExpress-TL COM Express module, offer extended purchase availability, wider temperature ranges, and slightly lower base and Turbo frequencies than the standard, similarly named 11th Gen ULP3 siblings. However, they lack the TCC, TSN, and Functional Safety (FuSa) support of the more industrial “GRE” models.







SPC-7000, front and back

The SPC-7000/7100 can load up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 and is equipped with Intel I210 driven GbE and Intel GPY215 driven 2.5GbE ports with TSN support on some SKUs. Wake-on-LAN and PXE are supported.

Dual displays are enabled by dual DisplayPorts at up 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz. An audio I/O jack is powered by a Realtek ALC892 codec.

The system is further equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 at up to 10Gbps plus 2x USB 2.0 ports and 2x internal USB 2.0 interfaces. You also get 2x RS-232/422/485 ports with ESD 8kV protection. The SPC-7000/7100 has dual optional SUMIT slots for SUMIT expansion modules, a feature available on almost all recent Vecow computers except for the Elkhart Lake-based SPC-6000.







SPC-7100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



For storage, Vecow supplies a SATA III interface and an M.2 B-key 2260 slot. There are also M.2 B-key 3042/3052 and M.2 E-key 2230 slots accompanied by an external nano-SIM card slot. Vecow makes no mention of PCIe 4.0, which is supported by Tiger Lake.

The SPC-7000/7100 is powered via a 9-55VDC terminal block input along with a remote power terminal block, 16-mode ignition control, and power and reset buttons. Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, HW monitoring, 4x LEDs, wallmounting, and optional VESA and DIN-rail mounting.

The rugged system offers 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity and 95%@85°C relative humidity tolerance. With an SSD, you get 50G shock resistance compliant with IEC 60068-2-27 and 5Grms vibration per IEC 60068-2-64. EMC certifications are also listed.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SPC-7000/7100. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and the SPC-7000 and SPC-7100 product pages.

