Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE PortsJun 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views
The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.
Unlike the Palmshell Slim X2L, which is equipped with the Intel J4125 processor, the PuER N1 features the Intel Celeron J6412 processor.
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units