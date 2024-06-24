All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

Jun 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views

The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

Unlike the Palmshell Slim X2L, which is equipped with the Intel J4125 processor, the PuER N1 features the Intel Celeron J6412 processor.

  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units


PuER N1 Memory and Storage Options
(click image to enlarge)

The specifications page details that memory options vary from no memory in the barebone model to up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory at 3200 MT/s. For storage, the device includes an M.2 M Key interface supporting SATA SSDs, with pre-configured models available with SSD capacities from 256GB to 1TB. Additionally, a SATA 7-pin connector is provided for further storage expansion.

Networking capabilities include four 2.5GbE RJ45 Ethernet ports (Intel I225) and support for link aggregation, which facilitates fast data transfers. Wireless connectivity is provided by the Intel AX210NGW module, which offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, the device supports a 4G/5G module via an M.2 B Key slot.


PuER N1 Top and Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

The device supports display output via an HDMI 2.0 port, capable of delivering 4K resolution. USB connectivity includes two USB 3.1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, accommodating a wide range of peripheral devices.

For cooling, the PuER N1 is equipped with a custom copper heatsink and a 3000 RPM PWM-controlled fan, providing effective thermal management with a thermal design power (TDP) of 25W.


Palmshell PuER N1
(click image to enlarge)

The product page states that this device supports nearly all operating systems compatible with the x86 architecture. Additionally, according to the Radxa Wiki, it is also compatible with ROOBI OS, which works with both the SLiM X2L and the ROCK 5 ITX.

The product page currently lacks information regarding the launch date and pricing details. For future updates, refer to the Palmshell website.

