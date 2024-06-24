Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

Unlike the Palmshell Slim X2L, which is equipped with the Intel J4125 processor, the PuER N1 features the Intel Celeron J6412 processor.

