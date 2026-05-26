Jetway BFNZASL2 supports pfSense and OpenWrt in a fanless form factor

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

The primary configuration uses the Intel Atom x7835RE processor with a 12W TDP, while alternative SKUs are available with the Intel Processor N97 and Intel Atom x7425E. Memory support consists of a single DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM slot supporting up to 32GB. The platform also integrates TPM 2.0, watchdog timer support, Wake-on-LAN, and optional 64GB eMMC storage support.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Intel Atom x7835RE — 8-core (2P + 6E) architecture, up to 3.6 GHz turbo, 6 MB cache, 12 W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics

— 8-core (2P + 6E) architecture, up to 3.6 GHz turbo, 6 MB cache, 12 W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics Intel Processor N97 — 4-core / 4-thread architecture, up to 3.6 GHz turbo, 6 MB cache, 12 W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics

— 4-core / 4-thread architecture, up to 3.6 GHz turbo, 6 MB cache, 12 W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics Intel Atom x7425E — 4-core architecture, up to 3.4 GHz turbo, 6 MB cache, 12 W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics



BFNZASL2 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Additional rear I/O includes HDMI 1.4 with support for resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 30Hz, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), an RJ45 console port, grounding screw, and dual antenna openings for wireless connectivity. Front panel indicators include power, reset, HDD activity, programmable status LED, and LAN speed indicators.



BFNZASL2 front view

(click image to enlarge)

Expansion support includes an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, an M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 slot supporting 4G/5G/LTE modules, and an M.2 M-Key 2242/2280 interface supporting SATA III and PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe storage.

Additional headers are available for Wi-Fi and cellular activity LEDs. Networking is handled through four Intel I226-V 2.5GbE controllers exposed through RJ45 ports on the rear panel.



BFNZASL2 rear view

(click image to enlarge)

The system supports Windows 11, Linux, pfSense, and OpenWrt, positioning it for firewall, gateway, routing, and networking applications. Power input is provided through 12V DC, with operation supported in AT and ATX modes.

Specifications listed for the BFNZASL2 include:

Memory: 1× DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM Up to 32 GB

Storage: Optional 64 GB eMMC 1× M.2 M-Key 2242/2280 SATA III / PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe support

Display: Intel UHD Graphics 1× HDMI 1.4 Up to 3840 × 2160 @ 30 Hz

Networking: 4× Intel I226-V 2.5GbE RJ45 ports RJ45 console port Optional Wi-Fi 6 Optional 4G / 5G / LTE expansion

Expansion: 1× M.2 E-Key 2230 1× M.2 B-Key 3042 / 3052

USB: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) 1× USB 2.0

Security / Management: TPM 2.0 Watchdog timer (255 levels) Wake-on-LAN

Other Features: Wi-Fi LED header

4G / 5G LED header

Power: 12 V DC input 60 W adapter (12 V / 5 A) AT / ATX power modes

Operating temperature: -15°C to 55°C

Mechanical: 170 × 106 × 40 mm Aluminum heatsink + metal chassis Desktop / wall mount support



Further Information

Jetway has not provided pricing information for the BFNZASL2 at the time of writing. The product page additionally lists optional DDR5 memory and M.2 storage devices.