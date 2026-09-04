Tiny OSM-MF module runs Linux on Sitara AM67 and 4-TOPS AI

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Ezurio has announced the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF, a compact solder-down module based on Texas Instruments’ Sitara AM67x processor family. The module offers heterogeneous Arm processing, up to 8GB LPDDR4, eMMC storage, 4-TOPS AI acceleration, multi-display and camera support, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Carbon AM67 is based on TI’s Sitara AM67x processor family, which integrates up to four 64-bit Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.4GHz. Three Cortex-R5F cores operating at up to 800MHz are provided for application MCU, device-management, and run-time management tasks.

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Graphics are handled by an IMG BXS-4-64 GPU rated for up to 50 GFLOPS, with OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2 support. Two Deep Learning Accelerators provide up to 4 TOPS of combined AI performance, while the SoC also includes vision-processing and image-signal-processing hardware.



AM67x block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

Measuring 45 × 30mm, the OSM-MF v1.2 module is offered with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage, with 16GB listed as the default configuration.

Display support includes MIPI-DSI and LVDS, with support for up to three independent displays and resolutions reaching 3840 × 1080 at 60fps. Camera connectivity consists of four four-lane MIPI-CSI-2 interfaces supporting up to 16 virtual channels per interface, with lane rates up to 2.5Gbps.



Carbon AM67 OSM-MF block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

High-speed interfaces include PCIe Gen3 x1, USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 2.0, and two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces with IEEE 1588 and TSN support. Additional I/O includes CAN-FD, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO, SDIO, and I2S.

Wireless options include Ezurio’s Sona TI351 with Wi-Fi 6, the Sona IF513 with Wi-Fi 6E, and the Sona NX611 with Wi-Fi 6.



Carbon AM67 OSM-MF top view

(click images to enlarge)

Security features include secure boot with a hardware root of trust, TrustZone-based trusted execution, secure storage, anti-rollback protection, cryptographic acceleration, and a dedicated security controller with an HSM core.



Carbon AM67 OSM-MF bottom view

(click images to enlarge)

Ezurio’s software support includes Yocto Linux, Buildroot Linux, Android, Debian, and QNX for the Cortex-A53 cores, along with FreeRTOS for the Cortex-R5F cores.

Low-power modes include DeepSleep, Standby, MCU-only operation, dynamic frequency scaling, and wake support through CAN, GPIO, and UART.

Specifications listed for the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF include:

Processor: TI AM67x Up to 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4GHz 3x Cortex-R5F @ up to 800MHz

Graphics: IMG BXS-4-64 Up to 50 GFLOPS OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2

AI: 2x Deep Learning Accelerators Up to 4 TOPS total

Memory: 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4

Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC 16GB default

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E options Bluetooth up to 5.4

Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet IEEE 1588 TSN

Display: MIPI-DSI LVDS Up to three independent displays

Camera: 4x four-lane MIPI-CSI-2 Up to 16 virtual channels per interface

Expansion: PCIe Gen3 x1 USB 3.1 Gen1 USB 2.0 2x CAN-FD UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO

Power: 5V

Operating temperature: 0°C to +70°C commercial -40°C to +85°C industrial

Mechanical: OSM-MF v1.2 45 × 30mm



Further Information