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Tiny OSM-MF module runs Linux on Sitara AM67 and 4-TOPS AI

Sep 3, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 197 views

Ezurio has announced the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF, a compact solder-down module based on Texas Instruments’ Sitara AM67x processor family. The module offers heterogeneous Arm processing, up to 8GB LPDDR4, eMMC storage, 4-TOPS AI acceleration, multi-display and camera support, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Carbon AM67 is based on TI’s Sitara AM67x processor family, which integrates up to four 64-bit Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.4GHz. Three Cortex-R5F cores operating at up to 800MHz are provided for application MCU, device-management, and run-time management tasks.

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Graphics are handled by an IMG BXS-4-64 GPU rated for up to 50 GFLOPS, with OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2 support. Two Deep Learning Accelerators provide up to 4 TOPS of combined AI performance, while the SoC also includes vision-processing and image-signal-processing hardware.


AM67x block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

Measuring 45 × 30mm, the OSM-MF v1.2 module is offered with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage, with 16GB listed as the default configuration.

Display support includes MIPI-DSI and LVDS, with support for up to three independent displays and resolutions reaching 3840 × 1080 at 60fps. Camera connectivity consists of four four-lane MIPI-CSI-2 interfaces supporting up to 16 virtual channels per interface, with lane rates up to 2.5Gbps.


Carbon AM67 OSM-MF block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

High-speed interfaces include PCIe Gen3 x1, USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 2.0, and two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces with IEEE 1588 and TSN support. Additional I/O includes CAN-FD, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO, SDIO, and I2S.

Wireless options include Ezurio’s Sona TI351 with Wi-Fi 6, the Sona IF513 with Wi-Fi 6E, and the Sona NX611 with Wi-Fi 6.


Carbon AM67 OSM-MF top view
(click images to enlarge)

Security features include secure boot with a hardware root of trust, TrustZone-based trusted execution, secure storage, anti-rollback protection, cryptographic acceleration, and a dedicated security controller with an HSM core.


Carbon AM67 OSM-MF bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

Ezurio’s software support includes Yocto Linux, Buildroot Linux, Android, Debian, and QNX for the Cortex-A53 cores, along with FreeRTOS for the Cortex-R5F cores.

Low-power modes include DeepSleep, Standby, MCU-only operation, dynamic frequency scaling, and wake support through CAN, GPIO, and UART.

Specifications listed for the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF include:

  • Processor:
    • TI AM67x
    • Up to 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4GHz
    • 3x Cortex-R5F @ up to 800MHz
  • Graphics:
    • IMG BXS-4-64
    • Up to 50 GFLOPS
    • OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2
  • AI:
    • 2x Deep Learning Accelerators
    • Up to 4 TOPS total
  • Memory:
    • 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4
  • Storage:
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 16GB default
  • Wireless:
    • Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E options
    • Bluetooth up to 5.4
  • Networking:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet
    • IEEE 1588
    • TSN
  • Display:
    • MIPI-DSI
    • LVDS
    • Up to three independent displays
  • Camera:
    • 4x four-lane MIPI-CSI-2
    • Up to 16 virtual channels per interface
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe Gen3 x1
    • USB 3.1 Gen1
    • USB 2.0
    • 2x CAN-FD
    • UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO
  • Power:
    • 5V
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to +70°C commercial
    • -40°C to +85°C industrial
  • Mechanical:
    • OSM-MF v1.2
    • 45 × 30mm

Further Information

Ezurio also offers evaluation-kit configurations with a development board, display, camera, HDMI adapter, and accessories.

Pricing for listed module variants starts at about $338 for 4GB/16GB configurations and reaches about $594 for 8GB/16GB versions, depending on wireless options and packaging. Ezurio says the Carbon AM67 is scheduled to ship in Q4 2026.

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