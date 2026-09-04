Tiny OSM-MF module runs Linux on Sitara AM67 and 4-TOPS AI

Tiny OSM-MF module runs Linux on Sitara AM67 and 4-TOPS AISep 3, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 197 views
Ezurio has announced the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF, a compact solder-down module based on Texas Instruments’ Sitara AM67x processor family. The module offers heterogeneous Arm processing, up to 8GB LPDDR4, eMMC storage, 4-TOPS AI acceleration, multi-display and camera support, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
The Carbon AM67 is based on TI’s Sitara AM67x processor family, which integrates up to four 64-bit Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.4GHz. Three Cortex-R5F cores operating at up to 800MHz are provided for application MCU, device-management, and run-time management tasks.
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Graphics are handled by an IMG BXS-4-64 GPU rated for up to 50 GFLOPS, with OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2 support. Two Deep Learning Accelerators provide up to 4 TOPS of combined AI performance, while the SoC also includes vision-processing and image-signal-processing hardware.
AM67x block diagram
Measuring 45 × 30mm, the OSM-MF v1.2 module is offered with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage, with 16GB listed as the default configuration.
Display support includes MIPI-DSI and LVDS, with support for up to three independent displays and resolutions reaching 3840 × 1080 at 60fps. Camera connectivity consists of four four-lane MIPI-CSI-2 interfaces supporting up to 16 virtual channels per interface, with lane rates up to 2.5Gbps.
Carbon AM67 OSM-MF block diagram
High-speed interfaces include PCIe Gen3 x1, USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 2.0, and two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces with IEEE 1588 and TSN support. Additional I/O includes CAN-FD, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO, SDIO, and I2S.
Wireless options include Ezurio’s Sona TI351 with Wi-Fi 6, the Sona IF513 with Wi-Fi 6E, and the Sona NX611 with Wi-Fi 6.
Carbon AM67 OSM-MF top view
Security features include secure boot with a hardware root of trust, TrustZone-based trusted execution, secure storage, anti-rollback protection, cryptographic acceleration, and a dedicated security controller with an HSM core.
Carbon AM67 OSM-MF bottom view
Ezurio’s software support includes Yocto Linux, Buildroot Linux, Android, Debian, and QNX for the Cortex-A53 cores, along with FreeRTOS for the Cortex-R5F cores.
Low-power modes include DeepSleep, Standby, MCU-only operation, dynamic frequency scaling, and wake support through CAN, GPIO, and UART.
Specifications listed for the Carbon AM67 OSM-MF include:
- Processor:
- TI AM67x
- Up to 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4GHz
- 3x Cortex-R5F @ up to 800MHz
- Graphics:
- IMG BXS-4-64
- Up to 50 GFLOPS
- OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2
- AI:
- 2x Deep Learning Accelerators
- Up to 4 TOPS total
- Memory:
- 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4
- Storage:
- Up to 128GB eMMC
- 16GB default
- Wireless:
- Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E options
- Bluetooth up to 5.4
- Networking:
- 2x Gigabit Ethernet
- IEEE 1588
- TSN
- Display:
- MIPI-DSI
- LVDS
- Up to three independent displays
- Camera:
- 4x four-lane MIPI-CSI-2
- Up to 16 virtual channels per interface
- Expansion:
- PCIe Gen3 x1
- USB 3.1 Gen1
- USB 2.0
- 2x CAN-FD
- UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO
- Power:
- 5V
- Operating temperature:
- 0°C to +70°C commercial
- -40°C to +85°C industrial
- Mechanical:
- OSM-MF v1.2
- 45 × 30mm
Further Information
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