All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

Dec 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 197 views

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The Mini PC is available with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, also featured in the UP Xtreme i14 SBC series released earlier this year.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores

UP Xtreme i14 Edge rear peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Storage options include two M.2 2280 M-Key slots supporting PCIe Gen 4 [x4] and a SATA interface. These expansion capabilities also allow the installation of Hailo-8 AI acceleration modules to enhance AI processing performance.

Display connectivity is robust, featuring two HDMI 2.1 ports with Fixed Rate Link technology for high bandwidth and improved image quality. Additionally, the system supports one DisplayPort 1.2 and a DP 1.4 interface via its USB Type-C port, enabling up to three simultaneous 4K displays at 144Hz.

UP Xtreme i14 Edge front peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For device connectivity, the UP Xtreme i14 Edge provides three USB Type-A ports, ranging from USB 2.0 to USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, and two Ethernet ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support. Wireless connectivity is facilitated through M.2 slots designed for Wi-Fi and 5G expansion.

UP Xtreme i14 Edge
(click image to enlarge)

The UP Xtreme i14 Edge is available as a computing kit with Ubuntu 24.04 preinstalled and validated under Ubuntu Pro.

Specifications listed for the UP Xtreme i14 Edge Computing Kit:

  •  Memory:
    • Up to 64GB dual-channel LPDDR5
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x DP 2.1
    • 1x DP 1.4 via USB Type-C
    • 1x Audio Jack (Mic-in, Line out)
  • Expansion:
    • 2x M.2 2280 M key (PCIe Gen4x4): 1 slot is used by 256GB NVMe SSD
    • 1x M.2 2230 E key (PCIe Gen 3×1/USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 3052 B Key (PCIe Gen 3×1/USB3.2 Gen 2×1) w/ Nano SIM slot (USB 3.0)
    • 1x SATA 6Gb/S
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE (Intel i219)
    • 1x 2.5GbE (Intel i226IT)
    • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE/4G/5G (optional via M.2 2230)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type A
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type C
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • RTC
    • WoL, PXE
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C ~ 60°C
  • Power:
    • 9~36V DC (via AT/ATX mode connector)
  • Mechanical:
    • 152 x 123.8 x 71.5 mm
    • 1.34 kg
    • Fanless design

Further information

The UP Xtreme i14 Edge Computing Kit, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, is available for backorder on the UP-Shop at a price of $1,299.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...