AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PCDec 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 197 views
AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.
The Mini PC is available with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, also featured in the UP Xtreme i14 SBC series released earlier this year.
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- 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores