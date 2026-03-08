MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE

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MSI’s MS-C936 is a slim fanless box PC built around Intel Raptor Lake-P U-series processors. The system is designed for embedded deployments such as digital signage, automation platforms, and edge computing systems that require multiple display outputs and high-speed networking.

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

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Core 5 120U — 10C/12T hybrid architecture (2P + 8E), up to 5.0 GHz boost, 12 MB cache, 15 W TDP, Intel integrated graphics

Memory is provided through two DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM slots supporting capacities up to 96 GB. Storage options include a M.2 M-key slot supporting PCIe Gen4 NVMe or SATA devices and a 2.5-inch SATA drive bay.

Additional expansion is available through a M.2 B-key slot with Nano-SIM holder for cellular modules and a M.2 E-key slot for wireless connectivity.



MS-C936 top view

(click image to enlarge)

Networking is handled by two Intel I226-LM controllers providing 2.5 GbE connectivity. The system also includes four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, six USB 2.0 ports, and two configurable COM ports supporting RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 signaling.



MS-C936 rear view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include an Infineon TPM 2.0 module, a 256-level watchdog timer, and four antenna openings for wireless modules.

The system uses a fanless thermal design and measures 196 × 285 × 29 mm, with support for VESA or wall mounting.



MS-C936 front view

(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MS-C936 include:

Memory:

Up to 96 GB DDR5-5200 2× SO-DIMM slots (dual-channel)

Storage:

1× M.2 2242/2280 (M-Key) PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe or SATA 1× SATA 3.0 (2.5-inch SSD, 7 mm)

Networking:

2× 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (Intel I226-LM)

Expansion:

M.2 2280 (M-Key) PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe M.2 2242/3042 (B-Key) PCIe x1 / USB 3.2 / USB 2.0 w/ Nano-SIM holder M.2 2230 (E-Key) PCIe x1 / USB 2.0 w/ CNVi support for Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Display:

2× HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 × 2304 @ 60 Hz) 2× DisplayPort via USB-C (up to 7680 × 4320 @ 60 Hz)

Audio:

Line-out via Realtek ALC897 HD audio codec

I/O Interfaces:

2× COM ports (RS-232 / 422 / 485, configurable) Watchdog timer (256 levels)

USB:

2× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C 6× USB 2.0 Type-A

Other Features:

Onboard TPM 2.0 (Infineon SLB9670VQ2.0) Four antenna openings for wireless modules

Power:

12 V / 19 V DC-in (lockable DC jack)

Operating Temperature:

−10 °C to +50 °C (w/ SSD and airflow)

Mechanical:

196 × 285 × 29 mm Fanless chassis w/ VESA/wall mounting support



Further Information

The MS-C936 fanless box PC is listed on the MSI embedded product page, but pricing and ordering information were not available at the time of writing.