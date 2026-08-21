ESP32-S3 handhelds with 3.97-inch e-paper and optional LoRa/NFC

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M5Stack’s new PaperMono and PaperMono-Lite are compact ESP32-S3-based e-paper development platforms built around a 3.97-inch grayscale touchscreen. Both models include Wi-Fi, microSD storage, an IMU, real-time clock, frontlight, microphone, buzzer, and an integrated 1150mAh battery, while the higher-end PaperMono adds LoRa and NFC connectivity.

Both devices are based on the ESP32-S3R8, which integrates a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor operating at up to 240MHz. The controller is paired with 16MB of flash storage and 8MB of Octal PSRAM, while wireless networking is provided through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

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PaperMono rear and side view

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The front of each unit is occupied by a 3.97-inch monochrome e-paper panel with a resolution of 480 × 800 pixels and support for four grayscale levels. The display is driven by an SSD1677 controller, while an FT6336G touch controller provides touchscreen input.

An integrated frontlight allows the display to be used in low-light environments. M5Stack recommends performing a full-screen refresh after approximately ten partial fast refreshes to reduce accumulated ghosting.



M5PaperMono peripherals

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Onboard sensors and peripherals include a BMI270 6-axis IMU, RX8130CE real-time clock, RGB LED, PDM microphone, and buzzer. An M5IOE1 I/O expander is also integrated, while removable storage is available through a microSD card slot.

The PaperMono adds an ST25R3916 NFC controller supporting ISO14443A, ISO14443B, FeliCa, and ISO15693 standards. Long-range wireless communication is handled by an SX1262-based Stamp LoRa-1262 module with a built-in FPC antenna covering the 868MHz to 923MHz range.



PaperMono Lite rear and side view

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The PaperMono-Lite retains the same processor, display, touchscreen, Wi-Fi, microSD storage, IMU, RTC, frontlight, and battery, but omits the NFC and LoRa hardware.

Power management is handled by an M5PM1 multi-level power management circuit, with both models incorporating a 1150mAh battery. Charging and external power are provided through USB Type-C at 5V.



PaperMono Lite peripherals

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Both devices measure 61 × 101 × 7.95mm and provide two side buttons together with a multifunction power button used for power-on, reset, shutdown, and boot operations.

Feature PaperMono PaperMono Lite Processor ESP32-S3R8, dual-core Xtensa LX7 @ 240MHz ESP32-S3R8, dual-core Xtensa LX7 @ 240MHz Flash 16MB 16MB PSRAM 8MB Octal 8MB Octal Display 3.97-inch, 480 × 800, 4-level grayscale e-paper 3.97-inch, 480 × 800, 4-level grayscale e-paper Touch FT6336G FT6336G Frontlight Integrated Integrated Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 2.4GHz LoRa SX1262, 868–923MHz None NFC ST25R3916 None IMU BMI270 BMI270 RTC RX8130CE RX8130CE Storage microSD microSD Battery 1150mAh 1150mAh USB USB Type-C, 5V USB Type-C, 5V Dimensions 61 × 101 × 7.95mm 61 × 101 × 7.95mm

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