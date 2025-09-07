MSI unveils MS-CF16 V3.0 Pico-ITX SBC with Alder Lake-N, Amston Lake, and Twin Lake processors

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MSI has unveiled the MS-CF16 V3.0, the latest revision of its compact Pico-ITX single-board computer. Designed for fanless, low-power, and wide-temperature operation, the board targets industrial and embedded applications that demand reliability in harsh environments.

The MS-CF16 V3.0 supports a wider selection of Intel processors than its predecessor, with all configurations featuring up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 4800 MHz memory soldered onboard. Available options include:

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N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units

4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units N150 — 4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP

4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP



MS-CF16 V3.0 Top View

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The board supports dual independent displays via HDMI and LVDS/eDP. HDMI output reaches 3840 × 2160 at 30 Hz, while LVDS/eDP handles resolutions up to 1920 × 1200 at 60 Hz. Graphics capabilities vary with the chosen processor SKU, but all use integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Networking is handled by dual Ethernet ports, one 2.5 GbE and one 1 GbE, ensuring high-bandwidth and redundant connectivity. Expansion options include M.2 B Key and M.2 E Key slots, along with SATA 3.0 for storage devices. Audio support comes from the Realtek ALC897 codec, while Fintek controllers provide COM and GPIO functionality.



MS-CF16 V3.0 Front View

(click images to enlarge)

The I/O set features two USB 3.2 ports (Gen 2 × 1 and Gen 1 × 1), two internal USB 2.0 ports, and two serial COM ports (RS-232/422/485). GPIO lines are also included for industrial integration.

Compared to earlier versions, the MS-CF16 V3.0 introduces three main improvements: it adds Twin Lake processor support for ultra-low-power deployments, doubles the GPIO and serial COM interfaces for industrial use, and extends the operating temperature range for the Amston Lake SKU to –40 °C to 70 °C.

(click images to enlarge)

The MS-CF16 V3.0 supports Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 21H2 LTSC, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 LTSC, and Linux.

Specifications listed for the MS-CF16 V3.0 include:

Memory/Storage: Single-channel LPDDR5 4800 MHz (Up to 16GB) 1× SATA 3.0

Audio/Display: 1× HDMI (up to 3840 × 2160 @ 30Hz) 1× LVDS/eDP (up to 1920 × 1200 @ 60Hz) Realtek ALC897 HD audio codec

Connectivity: 1× 2.5GbE LAN port 1× GbE LAN port

Expansion: 1× E key 2230 (PCIe x1 + USB 2.0) 1× B key 2242/3042 (PCIe x1/SATA 3.0 + USB 3.2 Gen 2 + USB 2.0)

I/O Interfaces: 16-bits (8× GPI; 8× GPO) 2× COM ports (RS-232/422/485, internal)

USB: 2× USB 3.2 ports (rear, Gen 2 × 1 + Gen 1 × 1) 2× USB 2.0 ports (internal)

Other Features: TPM (Infineon SLB 9672 series)

Operating Temperature: –10° to 60° C (Alder Lake-N SKUs) –40° to 70° C (Amston Lake SKUs) –10° to 60° C (Twin Lake SKUs)

Power: 12V DC

Mechanical: 101 × 73 mm (Pico-ITX) 0.30 kg Fanless



Further information

Pricing has not yet been disclosed, but further details are available on MSI’s website.