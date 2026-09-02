Bluetooth/UWB board based on nRF52840 offers 10cm accuracy

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Makerfabs has showcased an nRF52840 development board combining Bluetooth connectivity with a DW3000-series ultra-wideband radio for ranging and positioning applications. The board includes a 1.3-inch OLED display, dual USB Type-C connections, LiPo battery support, a fuel gauge, and expansion headers, while accompanying Arduino examples cover single- and multi-node UWB ranging.

The board is based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52840 microcontroller, which integrates a 64MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor with floating-point support, 1MB of flash memory, and 256KB of RAM. Wireless connectivity from the MCU consists of 2.4GHz Bluetooth 5.0, with supported Bluetooth data rates of 2Mbps, 1Mbps, 500kbps, and 125kbps.

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Ultra-wideband connectivity is provided through a DW3000-series radio, with Makerfabs’ wiki specifically identifying the device as the DW3210. The documentation lists operation on UWB channels 5 and 9, centered at 6489.6MHz and 7987.2MHz, respectively, with data rates of 850kbps and 6.8Mbps.



nRF52840 UWB DW3000 top view

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Makerfabs lists support for two-way ranging, time-difference-of-arrival, and phase-difference-of-arrival modes. The company specifies a range of more than 30 meters when operating at 850kbps and a positioning error of approximately 10cm.

An onboard OLED display is listed as 1.3 inches in the Makerfabs wiki, while the product page describes it as a 1.29-inch panel. The display is mounted on the underside of the PCB, with the nRF52840 and UWB hardware located on the opposite side.



Makerfabs Range RX demo

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Two USB Type-C connectors are provided, with one connected to the nRF52840 native USB interface and the other operating through a CH340K USB-to-UART bridge. The board can be powered through USB or from a standard 3.7V LiPo battery and includes charging circuitry. Makerfabs also lists a MAX17048 fuel gauge for LiPo and Li-ion battery monitoring.

Additional hardware includes reset and flash buttons together with multiple 2.54mm expansion headers exposing nearly 40 nRF52840 GPIO and peripheral signals, along with power and ground connections. The wiki specifies an operating-temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.



Multi Anchor + Multi Tag demo

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For documentation and software support, Makerfabs provides an Arduino-compatible DW3000 library and examples through its GitHub repository. The examples use the Nordic nRF52840 DK target within the Arduino IDE and cover one-anchor/one-tag ranging as well as multi-anchor and multi-tag configurations.

In the latter setup, a designated master anchor handles TDMA timing coordination, tag scheduling, and a common network time base, with Makerfabs demonstrating configurations of up to eight anchors and eight tags.



nRF52840 UWB DW3000 bottom view

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Makerfabs also provides a Python-based positioning utility for Windows that uses four anchors with predefined coordinates to visualize tag positions. Users select the serial connection from one anchor and enter the anchor coordinates before starting the display, which can also show movement traces within the configured area.

Further Information