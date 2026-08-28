MSI WS300 with 72-Core Grace CPU, Blackwell Ultra GPU, and Dual 400GbE

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MSI has detailed the XpertStation WS300T60L, a tower workstation based on NVIDIA’s DGX Station architecture and GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra platform. The system is aimed at AI development, data science, inference, AI agents, and physical AI workloads, with a 72-core Arm processor, Blackwell Ultra GPU, up to 748GB of coherent memory, and dual 400GbE connectivity.

The WS300 uses a single NVIDIA Grace CPU with 72 Arm Neoverse V2 cores alongside a Blackwell Ultra GPU. MSI specifies up to 496GB of LPDDR5X CPU memory with 396GB/s bandwidth and 252GB of HBM3e GPU memory offering 7.1TB/s, for a combined coherent memory capacity of up to 748GB.

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The Grace CPU and Blackwell Ultra GPU are linked through NVLink C2C. MSI’s block diagram also shows four SOCAMM LPDDR5X modules attached to the CPU, while the NVIDIA ConnectX-8 provides separate PCIe 6.0 connectivity for the two expansion M.2 slots.



WS300T60L block diagram

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Storage is provided through four M.2 2280 slots. Two PCIe 5.0 x4 slots connect to the CPU and ship populated with two 2TB NVMe SSDs configured in RAID 1 for the operating system. Two additional PCIe 6.0 x4 M.2 slots connect through the ConnectX-8 and are left available for expansion. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with NVIDIA AI Developer Tools is preinstalled on the boot drives.

The workstation also provides three PCIe expansion slots. These include one PCIe 5.0 x16 full-height, full-length double-wide slot and two additional full-height, full-length slots using PCIe 5.0 x8 signaling. A PCIe 2.0 x1 M.2 Key-E slot is available for an optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module.

MSI lists several NVIDIA professional GPUs as optional add-in cards, including the RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell, RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell SFF Edition, RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition.



Motherboard layout

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Networking includes two QSFP112 ports driven by the integrated NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, each supporting up to 400Gbps Ethernet. A Marvell AQC113 controller provides 10GBASE-T connectivity, while a separate 1000BASE-T RJ45 port is dedicated to out-of-band system management.

The management subsystem is based on an ASPEED AST2600 BMC running AMI MegaRAC-based firmware with support for IPMI 2.0 and the DMTF Redfish API. Local eMMC storage is provided for the BMC, while security features include chassis intrusion detection, TPM 2.0, and support for a Microchip CEC1736 hardware root of trust.



WS300T60L internal view

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The top panel provides two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, microphone and line-out jacks, an HDD activity LED, reset button, and power button.

The rear panel also provides four 10Gbps USB Type-A ports, a Micro-USB serial console port, Mini DisplayPort, and analog audio connections. The Mini DisplayPort supports a maximum resolution of 1024 x 768. MSI also notes that the port does not support DP++, so passive adapters for HDMI, DVI, or VGA cannot be used.



WS300T60L front and rear view

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The WS300 measures 245.7 x 529.0 x 570.4mm and uses a liquid-cooling module rated for up to 1400W of combined CPU and GPU thermal load. Power is supplied by a 1600W 80 PLUS Platinum ATX unit, with MSI noting that the system requires a 20A electrical circuit.

MSI identifies the Grace CPU, Blackwell Ultra GPU, SOCAMM memory, liquid cooler, BMC module, system fans, and power supply as preinstalled components that are not intended to be user serviced. Storage and PCIe expansion remain user accessible.

Further Information