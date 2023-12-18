WiSer Streamlines Serial Communication with Wireless Ease

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply has recently highlighted WiSer, a set of two devices intended for creating a wireless serial connection between a host and a target device. This device also has applications in remote monitoring, wireless data logging, and telemetry.

According to the product page, the key strength of WiSer lies in its ease of use. It has been designed to replace cumbersome USB cables, unreliable Wi-Fi routers, and complex Bluetooth setups. With WiSer, users can simply connect a USB module to their computer and a TTL module to the target device.

This process eliminates the need for additional software, drivers, or any complex setup procedures. The device functions effectively as a virtual cable, simplifying the connection process significantly.