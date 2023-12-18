All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
WiSer Streamlines Serial Communication with Wireless Ease

Dec 17, 2023

CrowdSupply has recently highlighted WiSer, a set of two devices intended for creating a wireless serial connection between a host and a target device. This device also has applications in remote monitoring, wireless data logging, and telemetry.

 

According to the product page, the key strength of WiSer lies in its ease of use. It has been designed to replace cumbersome USB cables, unreliable Wi-Fi routers, and complex Bluetooth setups. With WiSer, users can simply connect a USB module to their computer and a TTL module to the target device.

This process eliminates the need for additional software, drivers, or any complex setup procedures. The device functions effectively as a virtual cable, simplifying the connection process significantly.

WiSer setup
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of product configuration and specifications, WiSer offers two primary configurations: WiSer-USB and WiSer-TTL. Both are equipped with an ESP32-S2 Wi-Fi SoC, ensuring robust connectivity. The device also supports a variety of baud rates and data formats and includes user-friendly features like the “FIND PAIR” and “BOOT” buttons.

The physical dimensions of the WiSer-USB and WiSer-TTL units add to its compact and practical design.


 TM260 front and back views
(click image to enlarge)

Another notable aspect of WiSer is its wide compatibility and flexibility. It supports various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android, and is compatible with different serial terminal software like PuTTY and Tera Term. This makes WiSer a versatile tool suitable for a range of environments and applications.

 
WiSer USB and WiSer TTL features
(click image to enlarge)

Bitmerse states that the WiSer is an open-source device and they will provide the files, source code, and documentation on their GitHub repository.

WiSer is available in several package options to accommodate different user needs. These include the WS-UT-BM, which includes one WiSer-USB and one WiSer-TTL device with loose header pins; the WS-UT-EN, comprising a WiSer-USB device and a WiSer-TTL device with mounted header pins and enclosures; and the WS-UU-EN, containing two WiSer-USB devices, ideal for host-to-host communication.


WiSer kit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the WiSer USB and WiSer TTL include:

Feature WiSer-USB WiSer-TTL
Processing Unit Espressif Systems ESP32-S2 Wireless SoC Espressif Systems ESP32-S2 Wireless SoC
Wireless Protocol IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
Supported Platforms Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android
Serial Port Baud Rate: Up to 921,600 baud
Data Bits: 6, 7, 8-bit
Parity Types: NONE, ODD, EVEN, MARK, SPACE
Stop Bits: 1, 1.5, 2-bit
Flow Control: XON/XOFF, RTS/CTS, None
User Indication 2 red LEDs for RX and TX 3 red LEDs for RX, TX, CONN
Buttons FIND-PAIR (Locate paired device)
BOOT (FW upgrade)		 BOOT (FW upgrade)
Connectors USB Type-C male plug USB Type-C Female port
Power supply Input Pins
Serial Interface Pins: 3V3, TXD, RXD, RTS, CTS, DTR, VCC, GND
IO Pin Tolerances Voltage: 0-3.3V
Output Pin Current: 25 mA
Input Pin Current: 50nA
Power Supply 5V @ 500mA 5V @ 500mA
Antenna Type Omnidirectional, 0.5 dBi gain Omnidirectional, 0.5 dBi gain
Dimensions With Enclosure: 37.8 x 20.4 x 8.2 mm
Without Enclosure: 35.8 x 14.4 x 4.7 mm		 With Enclosure: 36.5 x 38.4 x 9.8 mm
Without Enclosure: 28 x 29 x 4.3 mm
Weight With Enclosure: 4.5 g
Without Enclosure: 1.6 g		 With Enclosure: 10.5 g
Without Enclosure: 3.7 g
Operating Temperature -40 to 85 °C -40 to 85 °C
Humidity < 60% RH (Non-condensing) < 60% RH (Non-condensing)

Further information

The company didn’t provide information about pricing, however a representative of Bitmerse mentioned that they plan to launch the CrowdSupply campaign shortly. Hackaday has published an article offering a comprehensive guide on using WiSer, along with further insights.

