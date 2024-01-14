RP2040-Based Board Featuring 6 High-Power Module Slots with up to 15A Continuous Delivery

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pimoroni Yukon, powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip, is a high-power, versatile board specifically designed for robotics and other applications that demand control over actuators like motors, servos, steppers, and speakers. This board is tailored to cater to various advanced functionalities in a user-friendly package.

The Pimoroni Yukon, powered by the RP2040 chip with Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processors boasting 16MB of QSPI flash memory supporting XiP and 133MHz processing speed with 264kB of SRAM.

Its design includes six slots for high-power modules, accommodating a range of project needs. Safety is a key feature, with an E-Fuse offering 40A overcurrent and 18V overvoltage protection. The device also features an XT30 connector for versatile power input (5 to 17V, 15A continuous) and USB-C for programming along with user-friendly power and BOOTSEL buttons and LED indicators.