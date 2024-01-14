All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

RP2040-Based Board Featuring 6 High-Power Module Slots with up to 15A Continuous Delivery

Jan 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

The Pimoroni Yukon, powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip, is a high-power, versatile board specifically designed for robotics and other applications that demand control over actuators like motors, servos, steppers, and speakers. This board is tailored to cater to various advanced functionalities in a user-friendly package.

The Pimoroni Yukon, powered by the RP2040 chip with Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processors boasting 16MB of QSPI flash memory supporting XiP and 133MHz processing speed with 264kB of SRAM. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Its design includes six slots for high-power modules, accommodating a range of project needs. Safety is a key feature, with an E-Fuse offering 40A overcurrent and 18V overvoltage protection. The device also features an XT30 connector for versatile power input (5 to 17V, 15A continuous) and USB-C for programming along with user-friendly power and BOOTSEL buttons and LED indicators.


Pimoroni Yukon demo
(click image to enlarge)

The Yukon provides two Qw/ST connectors for easy breakout attachments and internal sensors for real-time voltage, current, and temperature monitoring. It offers unpopulated headers for additional breakout Garden boards and expansion options, catering to more advanced customization needs.


Pimoroni Yukon pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Designed for ease of use, it requires no soldering for basic setup, and is equipped with M2 screws for secure module attachment. Its user-friendly design is supported by a comprehensive MicroPython firmware and library according to Pimoroni.

   
Pimoroni Yukon bottom (left) & top (right)
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The Yukon Host is available separately for £24.00, while the comprehensive Yukon kit is priced at £90.00. The kit includes the Yukon Host with screws and feet, diverse modules like the Dual Motor/Bipolar Stepper, Quad Servo, LED Strip, Audio Amp, and Dual Switched Power Output, plus a Proto Module. Additionally, it features a USB-A to USB-C programming cable and two power cables for complete connectivity.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...