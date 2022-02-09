Compulab’s Fitlet3 mini-PC offers Elkhart Lake and triple M.2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Compulab has launched a highly customizable “Fitlet3” industrial mini-PC that starts at about $260 and runs Linux or Windows on Elkhart Lake. Standard features include 2x GbE, 6x USB, HDMI, mini-DP, FACET expansion, and M.2 M-, B- and E-key slots.



Compulab has updated its five-year old, Apollo Lake based Fitlet2 mini-PC. The Fitlet3 advances to Intel’s 10nm Elkhart Lake. Aside from the much faster Atom x6000 processor, the Fitlet3 ships with up to 32GB, 3200MT/s DDR4. That is is twice the RAM of the Fitlet2, which is also available as the Linux Mint optimized MintBox Mini 2.







Fitlet3, front and back

The Fitlet3 supplies two more USB ports than the previous model, with 6x overall, and adds an M.2 B-key slot along with the previous M- and E-key slots. The new model also adds options such as NVMe storage and an isolated serial/GPIO terminal plug, although it appears have lost its microSD slot.

As usual with Compulab systems, the Fitlet3 is highly customizable, with numerous a la carte options you can choose from an online configurator. Shipments are due in April.

The Fitlet3 starts at about $260 with a dual-core Atom x6211E with 4GB RAM and no storage or WiFi/BT. A mid-range system with a quad-core Celeron J6412, 16GB RAM, 32GB NVMe, and 802.11ac WiFi/BT costs $367, and a fully loaded model with a quad-core, 2.0GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6425E, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe, 64GB M.2 SATA, M.2 LTE, industrial temp support, audio I/O, an additional pair of GbE ports, and serial/GPIO goes for about $876.

The fanless system, which has expanded slightly to 132.8 x 100 x 34.8mm and 420 grams, is designed for industrial automation, AI edge computing, and IoT applications. OS support includes Ubuntu, the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, and Windows 11 Pro.







Fitlet3

Standard features include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 (type unspecified), and 4x USB 2.0 ports. Media features include HDMI 1.4b at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz and dual-mode mini-DP at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz. There is an option for I2S audio codec with analog audio in and out jacks.

The new M.2 B-key 3060 slot allows you to configure the Fitlet3 with both NVMe (M-key) and SATA (M-or B-key) storage. Optionally, the B-key slot can be swapped out for a M.2-based 2.5-inch SATA bay.

Many users will instead devote the B-key slot, which is is accompanied by a micro-SIM tray, to a cellular modem. The B-key slot supports 5G, but Compulab offers only the 4G LTE Cat7 ready Sierra Wireless EM7411, available in US or EMEA/Asia models. The M.2 E-key 2230 slot supports up to Wi-Fi 6E, but ships with an optional Intel AX210 wireless module with 802.11ac and BT 5.2.







Fitlet3 internal (left) and side view, showing dual-GbE FACET option

Compulab’s homegrown FACET expansion slot offers three options: a dual-GBE module that extends the system to 4x GbE, an SFP+ GbE port, or GbE with PoE (for powering the Fitlet3). We don’t see any options for 2.5GbE, which is available on several Elkhart Lake embedded PCs, such as Neousys’ POC-400 and Aaeon’s UP Squared 6000 Edge

If we are reading the explanation correctly, if you choose a FACET equipped system, this replaces the M.2 E-key slot. In that case, you can instead order an onboard WiFi/BT module using the same Intel AX210 modem. Yet, this option does not appear to available if you use the dual-GbE FACET option.

The optional, $12 serial terminal block does not use FACET. This provides isolated RS-232/422/485 and isolated 2-in/2-out GPIO, for up to 24V. A programmable LED and Intel TPM 2.0 chip are standard, and a discrete TPM module is optional.

The Fitlet3 is equipped with a 7-42VDC, up to 5A input with a locking jack, as well as a power button and a universal AC wall-mount supply. Accessories include a remote power button with 25cm wire, an optional industrial case top, custom branding and colors, and VESA, DIN-rail, and side DIN-rail mounting.

Temperature ranges include 0 to 45°C, -20 to 70°, and -40 to 85°C, all with 5-95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. There is a 5-year warranty and 15 years of availability.



Further information

The Fitlet3 starting at about $230 to $300 for a lower-end system, ranging up to over $800. More information may be found in Compulab’s announcement, as well as the Fitlet3 product page, and the Fitlet3 shopping page. Shipments are due in April.

